Why empty offices on Mondays and Fridays are a problem

For many, teleworking is the best thing that has happened to them in life: they save time on the move and have a better chance of conciliation. Others are looking forward to getting back to their offices as soon as possible, because at home there are too many distractions and they are less productive.

Among those who have chosen – or have been forced – to adopt a hybrid model, alternating home and office, there is also a bit of everything. There are those who take turns for weeks or days. For example, Monday and Thursday they stay at home and the rest of the days they go to the office. All have adapted to the new circumstances as best suited them.

Each case is different and it seems that there is no correct formula that works better than the other. But if you have the option to choose, you should take into account certain factors that could influence your decision.

Also of interest:

Mondays and Fridays are the least productive days of the week. Photo: Getty Creative.

If people can choose which days of the week to work remotely from home, they certainly opt for Monday or Friday. Anyone could guess why, but a recent survey in Australia reinforces this theory and shows that Mondays and Fridays are the least popular days to go to the office.

But not going to the office on Mondays and Fridays could be a problem, as this absence could translate into a considerable reduction in productivity. Starting and ending the week is the hardest and if we stay at home it can be difficult to start.

Although there is no clear evidence, a study carried out last year by Prodoscore (a group that uses artificial intelligence to measure people’s productivity) showed a considerable decrease in employee productivity on Mondays and Fridays.

According to the consulting firm Advanced Workplace Associates, the offices were already emptier at the beginning and end of the week, but the pandemic has only magnified this trend. Actually, it is not convenient for offices to fill up some days, not others, because lack of activity can give the false feeling of ‘dead day’.

Read more

And beyond productivity, there are other issues of everyone visiting offices on the same day, from traffic flows to surrounding coffee shops, that could see your business affected.

Telecommuting on Wednesdays

It is not the same to work the whole week in the office than to alternate a day from home. According to many experts, this alternation can make our work much more profitable, both for us and for the company. So remote work, in general, has been good for us.

According to INC magazine, the perfect day to telecommute is Wednesday. Thus, the five-day workweek would be divided into two days at the office, with one at home in between. Wednesday coincides with the middle of the week, and can become a small ‘Saturday’. That does not mean that it is a day of rest, but that leaving the office every other day helps us to relax and be more productive.

Normality remains subordinate to the evolution of the pandemic. Although it seems that it is getting closer and closer, it is not clear that it will fully recover in the workplace. Telecommuting may be here to stay.

The other side of the coin

IDNet News