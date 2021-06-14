Why Emily Ratajkowski Called Out Judd Apatow’s Movie This Is 40

This is… awkward.

Emily Ratajkowski recently chatted with comedian Amy schumer at the Tribeca Film Festival and it sounds like things may have gotten a little tricky. Since the Trainwreck star recently turned 40 on June 1, Judd Apatow‘s movie, This Is 40, naturally came up in the midst of conversation. Although Emily recommended the comedy as one to watch, she also reportedly didn’t hesitate to express her issue with the 2012 movie.

“So that movie is hilarious and very spot-on,” Emily told Amy, according to Page Six. “I recommend everybody who has a husband or wife and kids to watch it [but] Megan fox is treated in it so badly. “

Amy — who Judd directed and tapped to star in her first feature film, 2015’s Trainwreck, and who also serves as her mentor — was seemingly put in an uncomfortable AF position and asked the model, “Oooh, that movie is not aging well?” to which Emily replied, “That movie is not aging well.”