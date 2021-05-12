Why Ellen Is Leaving ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ and It’s Ending

It’s the end of an era: Ellen DeGeneres is stepping back from The Ellen DeGeneres Show after 18 years on television. Once Ellen’s upcoming nineteenth season airs — which will put her well past the threshold of 3,000 episodes and 2,400 celebrity interviews, if you can believe — it will officially be her last on NBC.

Ellen spoke about her decision to leave the program behind her in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter, and said she wanted to step back to pursue other, more challenging and creative endeavors. “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore,” Ellen explained.

Ellen pulling the plug on her show shouldn’t come as much of a shock, though. In a 2018 profile for The New York Times, Ellen revealed that wife Portia de Rossi was urging her to stop filming the show, but producers at Warner Bros. wanted her to continue. After going back and forth, Ellen decided to sign on for another three seasons, but made it clear in her contract that she had no intention going beyond the three additional seasons.

Ellen’s departure also comes a year after former employees accused producers show of bullying, sexual harassment, favoritism, and racism. Ellen also faced serious accusations about cultivating a toxic work environment — in August, an Us Weekly source said Ellen “wants out of the show” and was “pissed that people have come forward to share these negative stories about her and feels betrayed.” James Corden was reportedly supposed to take Ellen’s place, but the door is now wide open for that possibility!

Starr Bowenbank

