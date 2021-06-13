Why El Salvador is the first state to adopt Bitcoin

It is the news of the month in the world of cryptocurrencies, and it could be one of the news of the year if it were not for the fall that Bitcoin has suffered in recent weeks. This Wednesday, at the Bitcoin 2021 Conference in Miami, the president of El Salvador Nayib Bukele, 39, announced to the world that sa country would adopt Bitcoin as legal tender.

The news has been followed by a lot of debate, several memes promoted by Bukele himself – the photo with lightning bolts in his eyes is a wink to the community – and few things clear.

The initial law has already been endorsed by parliament, a rule of just three pages that the expert in the crypto / legal world Cristina Carrascosa valued in her newsletter as “the only one that has been able to read from the mobile phone”, implying its scarce depth; At least for the moment.

Do you have more of a self-aggrandizement than anything else? Bukele, who has received both positive criticism for his character and negative for his populism, has certainly made El Salvador talk more than ever today. Agencies like the AP have placed this milestone as one of the remarkable ones in the history of money, something that, of course, he has tweeted as well.

But what is behind all this?

The new law states that companies must accept bitcoin as a form of payment, and the government will allow people to pay their taxes with it as well. The exchange rate to the dollar will be set by the market, and exchanges of dollars to bitcoin will not be subject to capital gains tax. The law was approved by an absolute majority, with 62 of the 84 deputies giving their yes.

Good intentions in a country with hardly any access to the financial system for the majority of the population

President Nayib Bukele said the new law will make it easier for Salvadorans living abroad to send remittances to their relatives in the country. Last year, about $ 6 billion in remittances entered the Salvadoran economy, representing almost a quarter of the country’s gross domestic product. Around the 70% of Salvadorans lack access to traditional banking and other financial servicessaid the president. The president hopes that sending remittances will also be cheaper.

Last year, the average commission was 3% per transaction. The elimination of this commission would mean an additional 180 million dollars for Salvadorans. The country has used the US dollar as its main currency since 2001. At the time, the government was trying to stabilize and prop up an economy that was ravaged by a bloody 12-year civil war that ended in 1992.

“The Colon was the only legal tender in El Salvador until January 1, 2001, when through the Monetary Integration Law the dollarization process was completed. Although the Colón continues to be a legal tender, the US dollar was quickly adopted as the main legal tender ”, explained the former ambassador of El Salvador in India Ariel Andrade in an article in which he explained the intrahistory of this movement .

Remittances, a fundamental source of income but one that is harmful to El Salvador

“Since then, a strong political and academic debate has emerged repeatedly about how dollarization deepened economic dependence on the United States and the need to return to its own currency to recover the monetary policy lost by adopting the US dollar.” Ariel Andrade, former Salvadoran ambassador

The use of the dollar as the main currency in El Salvador has made the country have minimal control over its monetary policy; For all intents and purposes, the US Federal Reserve wields more power. Adopting bitcoin will not change this, of course, as the supply of the cryptocurrency is limited by mining fees and is ultimately capped at 21 million bitcoins.

However, the startup strategy can get investors on the bandwagon, and who know whether to revalue the country in future rises of the cryptocurrency. What you have already achieved is a worldwide drum roll.

Since Bitcoin was launched as the world’s first cryptocurrency, its proponents have made big claims about its power to disrupt financial systems and change the very nature of money. But there is a simpler question that has not been resolved: can it work in the real world, for the mundane business of buying and selling things and transferring money? El Salvador’s announcement that it will consider Bitcoin as legal tender may provide an answer within a few years.

Turning El Salvador into a mining center thanks to volcanoes

The correlation of crazy ideas has continued after Bukele announced the possibility of, to avoid the emissions that the mining of Bitcoin produces, use the geothermal energy from volcanoes to get energy for this process.

Bukele said El Salvador could become a Bitcoin mining hub – now that China has vetoed it. In a tweet he claimed that if only 1% of Bitcoin’s outstanding value ended up in El Salvador, then it would boost the nation’s gross domestic product by 25%, although he has not clearly explained the mechanism through which it could boost GDP. .

However, there is a notable precursor to the use of Bitcoin in El Salvador: The Bitcoin Beach project which is located in El Zonte, a small coastal town well known as a major beach and surf destination.

El Salvador had already done some experiments

This project dates back to the beginning of 2019, when through a large “anonymous” donation of Bitcoins; they began to develop a sustainable ecosystem for the use of Bitcoin at the grassroots level, “taking into account that the users would be people and small companies excluded from the financial system without bank accounts,” Andrade recalls.

The project has trained people in the use of applications based on the second layer technology Lightning Network, to make micropayments with Bitcoin: grocery stores, restaurants, hairdressers, nail salons, hardware stores, local water and energy companies, etc. now they receive bitcoin as a means of payment.

That seems to be the germ of what we have lived through these days. “The growing fame of the project for its disruptive nature did not go unnoticed and many of its promoters, such as Jack Mallers (CEO of Strike, a digital wallet company). They quickly came into contact with the government of El Salvador, which led to the rapid evolution of the local initiative to a national one, ”says the former ambassador.

The news that El Salvador was adopting Bitcoin as legal tender has also been a surprise domestically. It remains to be seen how it all comes togetherAnd if, in several years, Bukele’s decision is seen as one of the most ahead of its time, or if his images with lightning bolts in his eyes fall on the other side of history.

Read this too …