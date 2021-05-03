Why eating too much salt weakens immunity and makes us more likely to get sick



Salt is found in many processed foods of daily consumption, an important measure to control excesses is to base the diet on natural and whole foods.

Photo: Photo by monicore from Pexels / Pexels

It is nothing new to talk about the devastating effects associated with excessive salt intake. It is one of the most lethal eating habits that brings with it numerous effects, it is well known that among the most popular are possible damage to the cardiovascular system and alterations in blood pressure. However, recently a new study found a side effect that could not be more relevant, taking into account the scenario that is experienced with the coronavirus pandemic. This research work has found that the amount of salt we consume could make us more vulnerable to diseases caused by bacteria; hence salt can also affect immunity.

The study was published in the journal Circulation, spearheaded by a valuable body of scientists for the American Heart Association. This research initially sought to gain a better understanding of a study conducted in 2015, in which it was found that high amounts of sodium in the blood affect the way certain types of white blood cells react when they detect a diseased cell. According to statements by Dr. Sabrina Geisberger of the Berlin Institute for Medical Systems Biology, the problem was that at that time scientists were not very clear about the effect of salt on cells.

Fortunately, this study currently releases new findings, the team of scientists discovered that salt makes cells produce less oxygen. For more context: The current study examined in detail the metabolism of immune cells that had been exposed to high concentrations of salt. The results were compelling as they noted how salt affects immunity by disrupting the respiratory chain, causing cells to produce less ATP and less oxygen. For those unaware, ATP (adenosine triphosphate) is defined as the universal fuel that powers all cells and plays a very important role as it provides energy for muscle power and metabolic regulation. This means that if a high level of sodium in the body causes a shortage of ATP, it can affect the way these white blood cells mature and function. Most relevant? These cells are responsible for the body’s immune responseIn such a way that the excessive consumption of sodium goes far beyond the typical cardiovascular consequences and fluid retention.

Salt makes us more likely to get diseases and infectionsAs it affects immune cells, when such an important cellular mechanism is disrupted for a long period of time it could have an extremely negative impact on health. It is also related to an increased risk of developing inflammatory diseases of the blood vessels or joints and a long list of autoimmune diseases.

The most interesting thing is that there are currently other studies that prove this theory, such as the case of the work carried out by teams of researchers from Brigham and Women’s Hospital, the Broad Institute of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the University from Harvard, emblematic organizations in the United States. Who investigated the relationship of the immune system with certain autoimmune diseases. The main objective was to find out how Th17 cells are produced, decisive in the response to infectious agents and through a complex analysis of the chemical process necessary to form Th17 cells, a critical gene that had already been seen before was identified. The daily work of these cells consists of increase the absorption of salt in the intestine. When the scientists added extra salt to the culture dish, they had a brilliant time in the research as they were able to observe how the cells turned into Th17. Meanwhile, experts from Yale University investigated the relationship between salt and human cells. Among their most relevant discoveries, they observed that people who follow a diet high in salt have shown not only a greater risk of contracting chronic diseases; those with existing illnesses get worse.

The good news is that these types of studies give us a much clearer picture of the importance of making adjustments in our habits and daily diet. It is important to follow the specifications of nutrition experts and limit the daily intake between 5 and 6 grams of salt maximum, it is worth mentioning that this calculation includes the sodium that is hidden in processed foods. Based on this, it is vitally important to bet on the consumption of whole and natural foods, monitor the use of salt when cooking at home and above all avoid the recurrent consumption of fast and processed foods. They are full of salt!

–

It may interest you: