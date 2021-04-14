Why Eating Strawberries May Reduce Your Risk of a Heart Attack

Incorporating strawberries into your healthy diet can help reduce your risk of having a heart attack. Research published in the journal Circulation of the American Heart Association (AHA) indicates that these berries can improve blood flow.

The study notes that women who eat three or more servings of blueberries and strawberries each week were 34% less likely to have had a heart attack than women who ate the least amount of these fruits.

But the findings probably apply to everyone, including men. “If you do eating studies where people are fed a specific diet for four weeks, the biology of what happens is similar in a 60-year-old and a 25-year-old,” said lead author Dr. Eric Rimm. of the study.

A heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart is blocked. According to the Mayo Clinic, the blockage is usually a build-up of fat, cholesterol, and other substances, which form plaque in the arteries that feed the heart. A heart attack, also called a myocardial infarction, can be fatal.

Anthocyanins are the pigment that give berries their bright red, blue and purple color. These flavonoids have a powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effect. Lower blood pressure and they make blood vessels more elastic.

Blueberries and strawberries can be easily incorporated into the diet. A consistent diet of berries like strawberries and blackberries appears to have a number of positive health effects that not only benefit the heart.

The high content of flavonoids can also have neuroprotective effects and has been linked to better brain health which could help reduce the risk of developing neurodegenerative diseases such as Parkinson’s.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death for women in the United States according to information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

What are the symptoms of heart disease?

Some women have no symptoms of heart disease, while others may have chest pain or discomfort; pain in the neck, jaw, or throat; pain in the upper abdomen or back. Nausea, vomiting, and fatigue may also occur. These symptoms can occur when while you are doing regular activities or when you are resting.

Sometimes heart disease can be “silent” and is not diagnosed until there are other symptoms or emergencies.

For a heart attack: chest pain or discomfort, upper back or neck pain, indigestion, heartburn, nausea or vomiting, extreme fatigue, upper body discomfort, dizziness and shortness of breath .

High blood pressure, high “bad” LDL cholesterol, and smoking are risk factors for heart disease. Other medical conditions and lifestyle choices can also increase the risk of heart disease, such as diabetes, being overweight or obese, an unhealthy diet, physical inactivity, and alcohol abuse.

