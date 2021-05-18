Why eating beef destroys the planet?

05/18/2021 at 9:35 AM CEST

Has America’s beef decline started? There are signs of it. Despite the fact that last year its consumption continued to grow and that the Republican party is strongly opposed to reducing its production, the great professionals of the kitchen and school canteens are teaching the population to eat less red meat. Cattle exert a negative effect on the climate six times more intense than pork. The emission of methane during its digestion and the deforestation that its diet entails are the causes.

Eleven Madison Park, one of the best restaurants in Manhattan, is running out of meat. The cooking web portal Epicurious stopped publishing new meat recipes. The Culinary Institute of America is promoting more vegetarian “innovative” menus. Dozens of universities around the globe are shifting their menus to “climate-friendly” meals.

If this continues (and all indications suggest that we are facing a global and growing trend), beef could be the new coal (the dirtiest and most reviled fuel), as it has begun to be harshly questioned by trendsetters of opinion so far indifferent to this issue. The reason: its contribution to the increase in global temperature and the existence of healthier and cheaper alternatives.

Americans say they want change. Seventy percent believe it would be healthier to eat less meat and 58% would like to eat more fruits, vegetables, nuts and whole grains, according to a 2020 survey by food market research firm Datassential.

Concerns about the climate add to concerns about the impact red meat has on human health, Bloomberg News recently reported.

However, while the long-term trend seems to underpin this change, the truth is that the consumption of beef in the US actually increased slightly during the 2020 pandemic, reaching 25.3 kilos per person.

The number has been slowly rising since 2015 after having plunged during the great recession of 2007-2009. Consumption last year was 11.4% below 2006 and nearly 40% below the highs of the 1970s, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

But the great culinary professionals are exercising more and more influence over the population. Popular culinary personalities, including chef Jamie Oliver, are promoting plant-centered meals. Bill Gates is urging developed nations to give up conventional meat entirely. Many school and corporate cafeterias have scrapped beef patties for ‘mixed burgers’ made one-third with mushrooms.

Republicans defend beef cattle

But the path to healthier eating will not be easy in hamburger country. A very intense reaction is already taking place from Republican politicians in rural areas who see in this issue a fertile field to fight new political battles. In large areas of the country, livestock and corn crops for animal feed are fundamental to the livelihood and identity of these regions.

More than a third of US farms and ranches are dedicated to beef cattle, which makes it the largest segment of agriculture in the country.

The Democratic governor of Colorado suggested to his fellow citizens that they cut with red meat to have a healthier life for themselves and for the planet, but this action was contested by the governor of the neighboring state of Nebraska, Pete Ricketts (Republican), who created Meat Day on the Menu to encourage the intake of this food.

Another republican leader went even further. Iowa Governor Kim Rynols has implemented the entire month of April as Meat Month on the Menu. And subsequently, the right-wing Fox News network spent days promoting false accusations against President Biden, claiming that he had launched “a war on beef.”

Why are cattle detrimental to the climate?

Although Biden has not launched any such crusade, the truth is that beef has become an enemy for the climate. The digestive system of cow ruminants ferments ingested grasses and other foods in multiple stomach compartments, after which expel methane, a greenhouse gas 25 times more powerful than carbon dioxide.

Across the globe, 14.5% of human-generated greenhouse gas emissions come from livestock production, and livestock are responsible for two-thirds, according to the United Nations Agricultural and Environmental Organization. Feeding. Deforestation that must be carried out in large forest regions to sow pastures what to feed cows with is another reason why factory farming is an enemy of the climate.

For every gram of protein, beef production has more than six times the climate impact of pork, more than eight times that of poultry and 113 times that of peas, according to a production analysis Global 2018 in the journal Science.

Livestock producers in the US generally have lower emissions than world averages due to the production efficiencies used, but the same is not the case for factories that US companies have installed in third countries.

Today, the emerging middle class in China and elsewhere is driving global demand for meat and feed grains used for livestock, enhancing export opportunities for American farmers and ranchers.

The new diet makes its way

A Boston Consulting Group report in March predicted that meat alternatives would account for 11-22% of the global protein market by 2035. A Kearney study predicts that lGlobal meat sales will begin to fall by 2025 and to decrease 33% by 2040, since the alternatives take away market share.

As much as falling costs for natural gas, wind and solar were the factors that drove coal plant shutdowns, pocket-sized decisions will be crucial, according to Carsten Gerhardt, a Kearney partner who advises on agribusiness. and he is a co-author of the study. The trends suggest that the alternatives are well on the way to achieving good results in taste and texture and will soon surpass conventional meat in price, he said.

Plant-based alternatives have already hit the mass market, featuring Burger King’s Impossible Whopper. Dunkin, Donuts, and Starbucks serve plant-based sausage patties. Even Tyson Foods Inc, the largest meat processor in the US, teamed up this month with its own line of 100% vegan meat products.

Cultivated meat also advances. In December, Singapore became the first country to approve the commercial sale of these types of animal cells.

More than half of approximately 350 school districts in the United States, served by food service giant Sodexo SA, They’ve swapped out beef burgers for mixed beef and mushroom burgers and many corporate and healthcare customers also use this mix to make tacos and lasagna, said Lisa Feldman, director of recipe management.

A consortium of 41 universities, including Harvard, Stanford and Kansas State University, came together in a ‘Menus of Change’ collaboration to guide students towards healthier and more climate-friendly diets. In 2019, 19 institutions in this consortium had reduced meat purchases by 9.4% compared to the previous year, even when general food purchases increased.

Sophie Egan, co-director of the university collaboration, said the initiative consciously targets young people to shape their food preferences at a time in their lives when most consolidate their identities and tastes for a lifetime. Students are often especially open to dishes inspired by kitchens that use less meat.

“We know that trends start with the younger generation,” Egan said. They come to the dining room three times a day, sometimes for years. That sculpts their food identities for years to come & rdquor ;, he said.

