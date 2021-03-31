Why Eating Beans Helps You Lose Weight

Beans can be part of your weight loss diet. These legumes are nutritious healthy, They give you energy, a feeling of fullness and support your digestive system.

Now that plant-based diets remain a trend, beans are regaining a spot of attention after a time when their great nutritional value seemed underestimated.

Beans are a source of protein, but they are also rich in folate, fiber, iron, phosphorus and other beneficial nutrients your body.

Why including beans in your diet can help you lose weight

Legumes are low in calories (260-360 kcal / 100 g of dried legumes), sThey are low in fat, sodium and have a low glycemic index. Beans contain dietary components that can help promote weight loss. Two of them make an excellent combination: protein and fiber.

The Harvard Nutrition Source points out that the soluble and insoluble protein and fiber content in these legumes, can increase feelings of fullness and increase calorie expenditure through thermogenesis.

Harvard shares that a study using data from 8,229 adults from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey found that people who ate beans had a lower body weight and smaller waist size than people who didn’t eat beans. Bean consumers had a 23% and 22% lower risk of increased waist size and obesity, respectively.

The high fiber content of legumes not only increases satiety, but also helps stabilize blood sugar and insulin levels, reducing spikes after eating and improving insulin resistance. All this makes legumes ideal foods for weight control, says the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO).

Beans offer complex carbohydrates that give you constant energy that is slowly expended, while their iron content helps transport oxygen throughout the body, which increases energy production for your activities and increases metabolism.

The absorption of proteins in beans is greatly improved when eaten with cereals. Beans and brown rice is a highly nutritious combination. Eat legumes along with foods rich in vitamin C (peppers, tomatoes, citrus fruits, etc.) also helps the body absorb iron better.

Beans are also gluten-free, so they are an ideal food for those who have gluten intolerance.

If you buy canned beans, choose low-sodium options or rinse to reduce excess of this mineral. Choose carefully the accompaniments of your legumes, if you add sour cream or cheeses in excess, it will significantly increase your calorie count and add saturated fat.

When beans are consumed as part of a balanced diet rich in plants, the beans can help prevent the development of various chronic diseases such as diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.

