Why eat watermelon: the pulp, seeds and skin have many health benefits | Life

Watermelon is one of the most popular fruits of the summer. Both the pulses and the seeds and the skin have many health benefits: these are the reasons why you should include it in your diet if you do not eat it often.

When summer rolls around, even people who usually eat little fruit are eager to try watermelon. And we are not surprised: it is a fruit with a delicious flavor that is also very refreshing and appetizing on hot days.

But these are not its only qualities. Watermelon stands out for being a very low calorie fruit, full of water and nutrients, and eating it brings us many health benefits.

In addition, apart from the pulp you can also eat the seeds and the skin, so it is possible to take advantage of the whole fruit and not waste anything.

We tell you the main health benefits of watermelon and why you should include it in your diet if you don’t eat it often:

Helps keep you hydrated. Watermelon is 92% water, so it helps you stay well hydrated. Plus, it fills you up and makes you feel full. Provides beneficial nutrients. A cup of watermelon (154 grams) gives you 21% of the recommended daily amount (RDA) of vitamin C, 18% of the RDA of vitamin A, 5% of the RDA of potassium, 4% of the RDA magnesium and 3% of the RDA of vitamins B1, B5 and B6. It also stands out for its content of carotenoids, including beta-carotene and lycopene. In addition, it has citrulline, an important amino acid, and cucurbitacin E, a compound with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. May improve heart health. Lycopene, citrulline, vitamins A, B6 and C, magnesium and potassium support good heart health. May reduce inflammation and oxidative stress. Lycopene, vitamin C, and cucurbitacin E have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects, which are beneficial for many chronic diseases.

May improve eye health. Lycopene can protect against age-related macular degeneration, a very common eye problem that can lead to blindness. May relieve muscle pain. Citrulline promotes muscle recovery and has effects to relieve pain after exercising. It is beneficial for the skin and hair. Vitamins A and C play an important role in the health of skin and hair, so their consumption will help keep your skin smooth, protect you from sunburn and strengthen your hair. Watermelon rind benefits. Watermelon rind is rich in fiber and citrulline, so it helps you feel more full, lowers blood pressure, and has the potential to relieve muscle aches. Benefits of watermelon seeds. The seeds of the watermelon also have very good properties. They are rich in magnesium, iron, and monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids (healthy fats).