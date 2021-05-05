Why drinking too much alcohol lowers testosterone and weakens your bones

Drinking too much alcohol can make you more prone to fracture, not only because you’re at greater risk of losing your balance and falling while intoxicated, but also because drinking can prevent your bones from absorbing calcium properly. So drinking a lot of alcohol weakens your bones and also lowers testosterone.

Bone health

Let’s talk bone health first. The National Resource Center on Osteoporosis and Related Bone Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the United States, found that drinking alcohol in excess increases the risk of serious fractures, such as hip and vertebral fractures, which are common injuries seen in chronic drinkers.

This condition is due to the fact that alcohol consumption interferes with the production of vitamin D, which is essential for the bones to properly absorb the calcium that strengthens them. In the long run, this condition can trigger osteoporosis, a bone condition that can progress silently over the years, but it does not produce symptoms until a fracture or specific pain occurs.

Hormonal balance

In addition to the harmful effects it can have on your bones, drinking alcohol too affects hormonal balance, specifically the production of cortisol, testosterone in men, and estrogen in women.

The institution notes that men who tend to drink alcohol excessively also produce less testosterone. Among other functions, this male hormone produces cells that stimulate the formation of bone mass. Something similar occurs with women, in whom alcohol can reduce estrogen levels, thereby increasing their risk of osteoporosis.

At the same time, alcohol can also increase the production of cortisol, also known as the “stress hormone,” which contributes to the breakdown of bones among other harmful effects on the body.

Precisely to prevent osteoporosis, a chronic disease that decalcifies the bones, experts suggest maintaining a nutritious and balanced diet, observing a balance between calcium and vitamin D intake, regular physical activity, not smoking, reducing salt intake, and avoiding alcohol to prevent bone loss.

Your doctor must diagnose the general condition of your bones through a medical team that uses low levels of X-rays to determine the mineral composition of the bones.