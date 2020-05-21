You could be consuming millions of microplastics every time you drink tea 0:26

. – Quarantine. Every day at 3 p.m. since the UK imposed restrictions on the coronavirus in mid-March, Laura Seabright, a London-based teacher, and her family have enjoyed afternoon tea.

Kids make cupcakes or other baked goodies, and the tea is served in a traditional English Seabright tea set inherited from their grandmother.

“Kids love it. They always ask about things to accompany tea. They have definitely embraced the ritual, ”he said.

Seabright said it has been a good opportunity to reunite the family and build time to relax on busy days when he juggles work and home schooling for three children under the age of 10. She hopes they will find a way to maintain their daily tea time once the children are back at school and daycare.

A cup of tea improves everything

For centuries, tea has been used for much more than quenching thirst. All over the world, people drink it to relax, revitalize and calm down, and it’s something we need now more than ever.

In the UK, where tea drinkers drink 100 million cups every day, according to the UK Tea Advisory Panel, the drink remains part of the national psyche, despite the growing preference for lattes, espressos and flat targets. The feeling that a restorative cup of tea makes everything better is still true.

With tea consumption growing worldwide, the United Nations designated May 21 as the first International Tea Day.

Even in the United States, long a coffee-dominated country, tea consumption is growing in popularity, with people consuming 0.4 kg (14 ounces) a year compared to 0.36 kg (12.7 ounces) ) in 2007 according to the United Nations, with people walking away from soft drinks, milk and fruit drinks.

Scientists are beginning to analyze how tea could affect mood and cognition. Specifically, they are investigating whether the relaxing and alert effects are a direct biological result of the compounds in tea or whether they stem from the context in which the drink is consumed: preparing your drink, choosing your favorite cup, and sitting down for a short break. of the world. Or both.

Green and black tea come from the same plant: Camellia sinensis. However, green tea is processed in a different way, resulting in higher levels of some of the compounds that scientists believe have positive effects on our mental health.

Brain boost

Drinking green tea has been found to improve brain function in healthy people, said Stefan Borgwardt, chairman and director of the Department of Psychiatry and Psychotherapy at the University of Lübeck, Germany.

In a 2014 study, he gave green tea extracts equivalent to one or two cups of green tea to 12 healthy volunteers and took pictures of their brains to analyze changes in connectivity within certain regions of the brain.

“We noticed increased connectivity in the brain regions associated with working memory,” he said by email.

And a 2017 review of more than 100 studies he co-authored found that green tea can affect the brain in three ways: It can influence psychopathological symptoms, such as reducing anxiety; in cognition, by benefiting memory and attention; and in brain function, specifically memory.

That review concluded that “it would be desirable” for more Westerners to consume at least 100 milliliters (3.3 fluid ounces) of green tea each day “to protect neurocognitive function.”

However, Borgwardt cautioned that the effects are not great, and the current evidence is mainly provided by small-scale studies.

Different compounds

What is less clear is which compounds found in tea are responsible for various improvements in our brain power and whether they work alone or together.

The most important are antioxidants such as epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), the most abundant, followed by L-theanine, an amino acid found in tea leaves and caffeine.

Borgwardt said the benefits are likely not the consequence of a single component, but are linked to the presence of caffeine and L-theanine.

There are also suggestions that tea could improve symptoms of depression, dementia, and Down syndrome.

A study conducted in South Korea in 2018 found that frequent green tea drinkers were 21% less likely to develop depression throughout their lives than those who did not drink. However, as an observational study, it could not establish cause and effect, only association.

Borgwardt said animal studies have suggested that there are changes in the brain’s gray matter, and potentially these effects of tea could be used to attack psychiatric illnesses like depression and dementia.

But he noted that the research was at a very early stage, and that experimental studies should be confirmed by larger clinical trials before jumping to conclusions.

No harm

Tea also has some benefits for our physical health: it is related to a longer life, lower blood pressure and can also have a fat-removing effect.

Gunter Kuhnle, an associate professor in the Department of Food and Nutritional Sciences at the University of Reading in the UK, investigates the benefits of flavanols, found in tea, cocoa and some fruits.

He said one of the problems with evaluating the benefits of tea and its beneficial compounds is that studies reporting the effects are often observational, dependent on subjective self-reporting and the impact of how food is prepared and consumed.

We need better data to really assess the benefits of tea on our mental and physical well-being, with many differences in how it is consumed in different countries, Kuhnle said.

He noted that in the United Kingdom tea is a typical working class drink, while in the United States it is a drink more commonly associated with a higher class. Therefore, studies in the United States may show many more benefits, but could be due to socioeconomic background.

However, with the exception of green tea supplements, which have been linked to liver damage, and hot boiling tea, which has been linked to esophageal cancer, there is no real downside to a cup of tea, Kuhnle said. . As a German living in the UK, you have embraced tradition.

“I think most people thrive on rituals. It is comforting. If there is something wrong, then you need a cup of tea. ”

.