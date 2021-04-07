Why drinking matcha tea daily helps you lose weight faster



A cup of matcha tea is a complex nutritional formula that benefits immune health.

We all want to lose weight as healthy and fast as possible. Not surprisingly, the search for foods and beverages that speed up the process is a hot topic in all current nutrition trends. So if you’ve done any research on weight loss, you’ve probably come across the immense slimming benefits that matcha tea offers. It is one of the best drinks to start the day not only is it a green elixir full of antioxidants, it is associated with great qualities to accelerate the metabolism, combat cravings for sweet foods, provide a lot of energy and keep blood sugar stable.

The first thing we have to say is that although its popularity has exploded significantly in recent months, the power of matcha tea goes far beyond mere fad. It is an ancestral drink with great therapeutic properties that, like green tea, comes from the Camellia sinensis plant. However, it is grown in a different way and thanks to this it is characterized by being a carrier of a unique nutrient profile. Farmers grow matcha by covering their tea plants 20-30 days before harvest to avoid direct sunlight, this increases chlorophyll production and amino acid content, it also gives the plant a darker green hue. Once the tea leaves are harvested, the stems and veins are removed, finally the leaves are ground into a fine vibrant green powder known as matcha.

Of course, one of the great things about matcha is that it contains absolutely all the nutrients in the whole tea leaf, which translates into more antioxidants and caffeine. Today we have numerous scientific studies that endorse the medicinal benefits provided by the components of matcha green tea, among which are its qualities to protect the liver, promote heart health, increase immunity, control stress and of course to lose weight.

How does matcha tea benefit weight loss?

1. Very low calorie content

Today we know that calories are hidden in all kinds of products, including drinks that we tend to forget and that on many occasions are disguised as healthy and really they are packed with processed sugars and calories. The good news is that matcha tea is simply great for meeting our weight loss goals and enjoying a sweet, comforting drink. With only 3 calories per serving matcha is the perfect drink to accompany a person who is conscious of their health and daily caloric intake.

2. Natural accelerator of metabolism

Matcha tea is very powerful to speed up the metabolism and it is all related to its powerful antioxidants. Specifically, a type of antioxidant called epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), is responsible and also of its benefits to improve the digestive process. Epigallocatechin has the ability to reduce inflammation and accelerate the metabolic rate of cells What does this mean? Even when we are not doing anything, the simple act of drinking matcha helps to burn more calories.

3. Suppress cravings

Epigallocatechin (EGCG) is not only very powerful in reducing inflammation and boosting metabolism, it also helps to reduce cravings for caloric snacks between meals. And believe it or not, this is related to digestive function, that is, an irritated digestive system absorbs all kinds of fats to protect itself. While a healthy gut selectively allows the passage of certain fats and nutrients, what happens is that after drinking matcha the body is harmoniously satisfied. Another benefit is that various studies have shown that matcha regulates the production of the hormone leptin, which is released by the body when we are hungry or anxious to eat. So a cup of matcha is the perfect remedy to keep cravings and leptin at bay.

4. Promotes fat burning

Matcha is rich in catechins, fundamental substances in the biochemical process that the body uses to burn fat and which is based on the breakdown of large fatty proteins into small triglycerides. Therefore matcha tea facilitates the breakdown of stubborn fats and has the power to convert them into energy The most incredible? The body’s thermogenesis is naturally increased up to 4 times its usual rate.

5. Promotes balance in the body

Good balance in the basic levels of the body is not only essential for good health, it is also essential for weight loss. One of the most important markers is blood glucoseIn fact, it is important to know that glucose peaks are not only experienced by diabetics and of course they are more dangerous in people who suffer from this chronic disease, however we can all experience them. The good news is that matcha tea has a high fiber content, which helps to avoid overeating and therefore helps maintain balanced glucose levels. That is why it is one of the most recommended drinks to prevent and control diabetes.

6. Reduce stress

We already know stress is directly related to weight gain and it usually results in other complications such as lack of sleep, anxiety to eat and alterations in mood. The truth is that stress is the worst enemy when we try to lose weight, the good news is that added to the slimming benefits of matcha tea it is a great ally to combat high levels of stress. In particular, its content in an antioxidant called L-theanine, which helps to control and regulate cortisol production, the stress hormone. Therefore, matcha not only helps us lose weight and improves quality of life in general.

