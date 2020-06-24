The father of all sports, the genesis of the competitive spirit and one of the most powerful countries in the world. This can be defined as UK, whose hegemony and pioneering role in a multitude of disciplines, cannot be extended to basketball. Emerged and developed on the other side of the pond, the islands have seen how this sport has never penetrated. Although it is true that there are many street courts, institutional support has always focused on other much more English disciplines, such as soccer, rugby, tennis or cricket. Basketball cannot be related to any social stratum or way of life, something that other sports do, which has diminished its social penetration.

Although it is true that from government institutions it is estimated that there are more than 33,000 players registered in local and national league teams, as well as that more than 300,000 people play basketball two or more times a month, this has not materialized in a league powerful, in prominence in European competitions or in a powerful team. The players who have represented the Empire with more media capacity and presence in NBA, as Ben Gordon, Luol Deng, Michael Olowokandi, Robert Archibald, Joel Freeland or Pops Mensah-Bonsu, respond mostly to men with dual nationality, with few ties to Great Britain, as currently OG Annunoby, or sports-raised players elsewhere, setting themselves up as pioneers and isolated cases.

Far from taking advantage of that pull to invest in training and promote a much more ambitious league than the current BBL, the United Kingdom is still ostracized. Its national competition has only 12 teams, of which one, the London City Royals, withdrew from the competition for failing to cope with the coronavirus crisis. The Newcastle Eagles are the most successful team (with 7 titles), although this season the leader was being the Glasgow Rocks. The economic figures that move are very discreet, as well as the capacity of the stadiums and social monitoring of the league. The minimum budget required to be able to compete in the BBL is £ 200,000, a far cry from the best clubs in Europe.

And is that the presence of British teams in Euroleague and EuroCup It is non-existent, and on very few occasions have they been represented in the FIBA Champions League Due to the requirement that you have to have a stadium with more than 2,000 seating capacity to participate. The low prestige of the BBL means that winning the championship does not imply the direct classification, but it is necessary to pass some previous phase to get into the ordinary tournament. Much work to do in the british basketball.