Why don’t you know the matches of each night of Wrestlemania 36 yet? We tell you because it has not been decided yet which matches will go on each night of Wrestlemania.

When there are only two days left for the Show of the Year, Wrestlemania 36, The full number of matches that will be seen on Saturday and those that will be seen on Sunday have not yet been released. Although Dave Meltzer has hinted that for the shows we will have a combat every day in the Kick Off and seven in the main card, This has not been confirmed.

About the battles that we can see in each show, many details have not been released either, and it is that Dave Meltzer himself comments that in WWE they are still doing the montages of each night, since each fight has been recorded separately.

It must be remembered that there have been recorded combats in different locations such as the Boneyard of AJ Styles and The Undertaker and combat Bray Wyatt’s Firefly Fun House vs. John Cena. Nor is it ruled out that the combat between Rhea Ripley vs. Charlotte for NXT title, was recorded at the Full Sail in Orlando.

With this Meltzer has commented that the combats are now being edited and adding special effects and that once they have all the montage done and see how they are, they will decide which combats go on Saturday and which combats go on Sunday for Wrestlemania 36.

