Why don’t they tell us the truth? A historical journey through lies in political life

Shutterstock / fran_kie ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/rHS_o0nFAnmT5F6Ql3mLMA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0Ny4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/LIQ4KK0iVLtkKCUIQxNcJA–~B/aD04MjE7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/3ca17ea226960284d1edf39dcfa5a258″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/rHS_o0nFAnmT5F6Ql3mLMA–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTU0Ny4zMzMzMzMzMzMzMzM0/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/LIQ4KK0iVLtkKCUIQxNcJA–~B/aD04MjE7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/3ca17ea226960284d1edf39dcfa5a258″/>

Lying is a practice that public opinion traditionally relates to the political profession. This widely accepted position among members of democratic societies, regardless of age or political color, is built on an artificial image in which we usually think that politics in general and political leaders in particular were more sincere and frank in the world. past, while the political candidates of the current representative democracies appear as compulsive liars.

This idea has come to spread in Spain especially as the new parties that have emerged in the last decade have spoken of the “old” and the “new politics”. However, and after observing the evolution of political forces such as Ciudadanos, Unidas Podemos and Vox, it is an argument and a comparison that can be discussed.

Therefore, these types of moralistic assessments of the politics of earlier times versus the present are often wrong. There is a long tradition of political thought that accepts positively that politicians lie to the governed. Fortunately, currently the lie of the politician can be penalized by his voters.

Lying, hiding information, misrepresentation and secrecy have been present in the public life of any organized human society at any time. From the Greek and Roman Empire to the European Middle Ages, passing through the first Chinese dynasties, the absence of veracity has accompanied the political elites. To more adequately explain this, we are going to take a brief journey through political thought to understand what has been said about the lie throughout history.

The monopoly of truth

Ancient and medieval politics were dominated by a positive regard for the lie inherited from Plato. The Athenian philosopher maintains that only those human beings who are inclined by their nature to intellectual performance can be rulers. These candidates for rulers had to acquire the rank of philosopher-king after a long training process.

Read more

Able rulers were those who managed to grasp the idea of ​​the highest good. The Platonic intellectual elitism of The Republic establishes a border between the learned and the ignorant – to a greater or lesser degree – and introduces an authoritarian paternalism that dictates that those who maintain the monopoly of knowledge of the truth must lead the masses.

In this sense, it is recommended that the ruler praise glory as the greatest reward for the guardians of the city, that the peasants be educated in intellectually poor content and that those artists whose work violates the work of the philosophers be censured. .

Now, the lie is an instrument that Plato only accepts to be used by politicians towards their subjects, but it is considered a crime if this manipulation proceeds from the governed towards their superiors. Thus, it holds the following:

“A lie is useful only as medicine for man and the use of these lies should be reserved only for doctors.”

Here, we find a differentiation between the institutional lies of the leaders and the lack of truth on the part of the populace, respectively. It is in this official lie where the interest of this text is centered and whose final acceptance resides in that the official manipulation carried out through the authorities is the only way to make it possible for people to act according to the truth.

In short, human beings of a higher order are morally authorized to guide the lower ones through the use of lies.

Lying for the good of the country

Placing ourselves in Western European culture, Machiavelli has a pessimistic view of the human being as a weak and malevolent creature. For this reason, the Italian author in The Prince recommends lies, pretense and false promises as a political instrument:

“If all men were good, this precept would be very bad, but since they are bad and will not observe their faith with respect to you if the opportunity arises, you are not obliged to keep your fidelity to them.”

Following this logic, Machiavelli affirms that the ruler must have the cunning of the fox to face the different adversities that can arise in public life.

Especially, it maintains that when the mass accepts the veracity of the power’s lie, it is not necessary to resort to violence or direct confrontation between the rulers and the ruled. Paradoxically as it may seem, the Italian thinker recommends not to deceive, or hide information from collaborators who are most interested in the good of the prince and his government.

In the latter case, lying to the most loyal ministers is a self-deception for the prince himself. Therefore, the lesson it transmits is that in politics there is an acceptable lie that is one that guarantees the perpetuation of the ruler’s power, while there is an unacceptable lie that is one that can be established between the leader and his senior advisers. confidence.

This subtle difference establishes that the institutional lie or the official lie is accepted in the face of another lie that can become harmful to the ruler himself. Giucciardini, who was a contemporary of Machiavelli, establishes that any political action aimed at maintaining the government of a country must be free from a moral assessment, giving rise to the so-called “reason of state.”

Therefore, the Renaissance thinkers defended that the truth in politics can only be housed in the narrow corridors of the courts and that the official lie was an instrument at the service of communication between politicians and citizens.

Seeking the truth through the actions of politics

The thinker Miguel Catalán, one of the great experts in this field, brilliantly affirms that the tradition of the “noble lie” is situated in elitist authors such as Plato, Machiavelli, Voltaire, Leo Strauss and Carl Schmitt.

Regardless of the time and the reason, there are hundreds of pages on the acceptance of lying in public life and this should not surprise us today. Now, we must situate the practice of lying in our contemporary societies in the context of representative democracies. To explain this we must look at the ideas of Manin about the democracy of audiences and of Goffman and Bourdieu about the dramatization of public life.

As Bernard Manin says, we have lived in public democracies since the middle of the 20th century. These democracies are characterized because political parties are industries or brands that make a product that political candidates are and that are consumed by voters.

This consumption will depend mainly on political communication and the translation that politicians make of the various demands of citizens in actions and public services. Therefore, these candidates must offer a proposal of topics, interests and demands to be satisfied to the general public. From that, each sector of the audience will opt for one or the other.

Erving Goffman argues that, in general, human beings when they interact in society are metaphorically actors who play a role and that this role is what society expects us to do in certain situations according to the position we occupy. We play the role of brother, friend, worker, member of a sports club and a long etcetera. In each of these situations we put on a mask and interpret a socially established script and only when we retire at night do we abandon those masks to be ourselves.

For his part, Pierre Bourdieu complements these postulates by saying that our family, our friends and the education system have been responsible for our formation as actors in society. Politicians, but also any individual or collective agent, act because they have been taught that way and often display an element of creative genius that is the product of their learning experience.

From this perspective, not only would politicians lie, but it is also something that the media and citizens themselves would frequently do when playing different roles in public life (when we vote, when we discuss politics, when we read the press, etc. ).

The reasons for political deception

Therefore, deception as a political practice in representative democracies is explained by the following reasons:

There is a philosophical and moral justification for the use of lies in politics that may vary in its justification, but it is continuous in all known epochs. These various justifications are present in the minds of rulers today.

Public life currently maintains a degree of dramatization by politicians who act metaphorically as actors in various settings (institutions, television programs, political events, etc.). There is a practice of a certain ritualism supported by the omnipresence of the media.

Manipulation and conviction, in general, is an accepted and accepted practice in democracies with a high degree of technological development and through the implementation of new technologies to favor people’s electoral decisions. In fact, there are companies specialized in offering this type of services and the political, psychological and neurological knowledge itself is showing an interest in recent years to delve into areas such as human behavior and its response to certain stimuli. We are talking here about the different contributions that are made from the neurosciences.

Faced with the classic assertion that politicians always lie, the paradox in representative democracies is that if the citizen feels cheated by the politician who has voted by not feeling his demands satisfied, he can choose to vote for another. This introduces an element of obligation before the political candidate who must ensure that what he said or promised must correspond to what he did or will do.

Therefore, even if politicians do not always tell the truth, they must strive to fulfill the promises contained in their electoral program and guarantee a certain credibility between their words and their actions.

The judgment on whether what a politician said is true or a lie is left to the voters. If the voters consider that he lied, it will be an illegitimate lie and, as it is not accepted by the voters, it can mean the end of a politician’s public life. Although politicians can lie, citizens have the possibility of electorally punishing them if they feel cheated or defrauded.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Francisco Collado does not receive a salary, nor does he carry out consulting work, nor does he own shares, nor does he receive financing from any company or organization that may benefit from this article, and he has declared that he lacks relevant links beyond the academic position mentioned.