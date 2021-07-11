Why don’t I have the same internet connection speed?

That is one of the most frequently asked questions, especially among users with less knowledge, who do not quite understand why their Internet connection speed can change so much with just moving a few meters, or simply moving from one room to another . This ignorance can cause many problems, and that is why I wanted to give shape to this article, where we are going to clarify this question, and we are going to see possible solutions.

The first thing we must be clear about is why this happens, that is, why you do not have the same Internet connection speed in all areas of your home. This is due to the very nature of the Wi-Fi connection. that you are using, since it works with radio waves that have a limited range, and that range is reduced more markedly when it has to overcome obstacles and interference. With distance, signal strength decreases, and connection speed and stability decrease.

There is nothing you can do to prevent itAlthough it is true that reducing obstacles and interference can improve the range of a Wi-Fi connection, and with it its speed and intensity, so keep that in mind.

It is normal not to have the same Internet connection speed via Wi-Fi throughout the house

And we have already explained why. The closer you are to the router, the higher the connection speed and the greater stability and intensity, and depending on how far you go, the more these values ​​will be reduced. Keep in mind that those values will be reduced even more if the Wi-Fi encounters a lot of obstacles or interference.

To improve this situation you can try to reduce obstacles and sources of interference, change the position of the router to a more centered position, slightly elevated and free of any obstacles, and you can also play with the antennas and channels. However, when we find dead zones, or places where the Internet connection arrives with such a weak signal that it is almost impossible to navigate the web, not even in a basic way, we must take other steps.

In those cases, the easiest way to solve the problem is to install a Wi-Fi repeater. It is a fast, simple and effective way to extend the reach of a network, and it will also allow us to enjoy a high connection speed. If you need to cover very large distances, or very marked obstacles and slopes, the ideal would be to use a PLC with a Wi-Fi repeateras these devices are a superior solution for such situations.

Content offered by AVM FRIZ!