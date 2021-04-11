Why doesn’t the car’s speedometer show the actual speed?

How many times have you heard that the speedometer of your car never shows you the real speed? Surely many, and there is no falsehood in such a statement, but, could you say what motivates manufacturers to do so? Because yes, the speedometer of your vehicle, as a general rule, will always mark a speed significantly higher than the one you are actually driving.

This is something that happens in all cars, whatever the brand and whatever model it is. The only difference between one and the other is the margin of error applied by the manufacturer, which may be lower or higher depending on the vehicle. However, a series of external factors must also be taken into account that make the speedometer measurement vary, so we must not err in thinking that, as all cars score less, we have permission to go a little faster than the rest.

How does the speedometer work?

Well, as we were all repeatedly reminded in science class, speed is the measure of distance in time. However, our car’s speedometer doesn’t really measure how fast you’re traveling, but rather works by measuring the rotation of the wheel and that of the driveshaft through a sensor (magnet) located in the gearbox. Then some basic math is simply applied through an integrated electronics system to estimate this rotation and determine the speed of movement.

What motivates manufacturers to mount deceptive speedometers?

The first reason – and perhaps the most important – is because the law says so. In accordance with the European regulations on the homologation of tourism vehicles, the speed indicated by the speedometer of the same must never be less than the real speed and it must have a maximum margin of error over the real speed of 10% plus 4 km / h upwards. For example, at 100 km / h, the limit on the margin of error could be up to 14 km / h. In other words, if the speedometer reads 114 km / h, the actual speed will be between 100 and 114 km / h.

For vehicles sold in the European Union, compliance with UN ECE Regulation 39 is required for the vehicle to be homologated. In short, it says that the actual speed cannot be less than that announced by the speedometer at its lower limit. Likewise, in the United Kingdom they follow slightly different guidelines, with 10% + 6.25 mph higher than the real one, for a real speed of 25 to 70 mph, while in the United States they ask that commercial vehicles do not have a higher error at 5 mph to 50 mph.

Now, another determining factor when measuring speed are the tires. If the diameter of the footwear of your vehicle is different, the estimated calculation will not be correct. For example, if you put new tires on your car, the diameter will increase (more tread, which wears out over thousands of kilometers) or the tire pressure will increase. This means that, for each wheel rotation, your car travels further, which means that speed is higher. Oh, and the classic curbs, of course, also play a role.

On the other hand, if the diameter decreases, generally due to already worn tires, low air pressure, a change of brand that varies in design and dimensions or more weight in the car (in almost all of them, there are certain tolerance margins allowed by the manufacturer when mounting wheels), then you will travel a shorter distance for each complete turn of the axle, and consequently you will move slower.

Finally, there is the demand factor. Imagine that an accident occurs when the car was reading 119 km / h, but you were actually traveling at 135 km / h on a road with the speed limit at 120 km / h. Under normal conditions, the brand of the crashed car would have some chance of being sued. When assuming a manufacturer that their speedometer is inaccurate, legally covers their backs so that we circulate at a lower speed than what we perceive, and thus the automobile companies avoid winning legal measures against them.

How accurate are GPS measurements?

As we usually do, let’s first explain how this measurement works. The satellite navigation units (GPS), both portable and integrated into the vehicle, calculate the speed by measuring the distance traveled in time doing one of the satellite tracking. These locate your exact position and calculate how far we are traveling, and then divide it by the time it took to travel the above distance.

The precision of satellite navigation is determined bythe quality of its signal and it is not affected by car tires. However, many browsers cannot account for changes in the vertical direction, so some of your readingsmay become inaccurate depending on the terrain. They also tend to be more accurate at high speeds, as a greater distance in time reduces errors, which is why the GPS measurement is usually closer to actual speed than the speedometer.

Conclution

In general, it is difficult to know with certainty the speed at which you are traveling, but as mentioned above, remember that some external factors such as the diameter and the pressure of the tires will always affect. The best advice we can give you from here is stick to the speed limit of the road if you want to avoid a sanction by the General Directorate of Traffic (DGT), as well as take into account that there is some room for maneuver before the radar flash goes off.

