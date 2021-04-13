Why doesn’t Casper Smart, Jennifer López’s ex, still speak Spanish on Univision’s Mira Quien Baila?

After three seasons as a judge of “Look Who Baila” (Univision), that will broadcast its grand finale this Sunday, Casper Smart explains once and for all what many may still wonder: Why don’t you learn Spanish to speak it on the show?

“Ok, let me explain this once and for all. I think that even if I learned Spanish well, trying to speak it on the show would lose my charisma, my charm and my sense of humor and my comments would sound silly. Because (the sense of humor in a language) takes years and years of practice, and even many times it cannot be translated. Dayanara (Torres) many times tells me jokes and I ask her ‘how do you say it in English?’ and she doesn’t know or she tells me that in English it wouldn’t be funny, and she has been speaking English for more than twenty years ”.

The dancer and sometime boyfriend of Jennifer López She explains that although her mother’s parents, her grandparents, were Mexican, her mother grew up without speaking Spanish.

“I would have loved to learn Spanish since I was a child, but my mother didn’t speak to me in Spanish. She didn’t learn it when she was a child, because at that time in Los Angeles, In California, it was very common not to speak it to try to fit in. They told her ‘don’t speak Spanish, you’re white, you have to be American, you have to fit in’. It was something racist, very sad, because my mother learned Spanish very late, at 30, she understands it well, but unfortunately her Spanish is not good and that is why it is a pity that I did not learn it and, really, that I I would have loved to learn it. I can understand much more than I speak it, but that’s the way things are ”.

