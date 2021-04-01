Why does your mobile take blurry photos and what you can do to fix it

Before changing mobile, try these tips if your photos are blurry.

One of the uses we give the most to our mobile devices –in addition to browsing social networks– is to take pictures.

Because indeed, smartphones have become the best substitutes for traditional cameras since, unlike these, We carry the mobile with us practically 24 hours a day.

But despite all our attempts, there is no way. Our device takes blurry photos and we can’t post them on Instagram out of shame. Is there a way to fix this?

How to solve the problem that our smartphone takes blurry photos

That our mobile device takes blurry photos should not worry us. Most of the time it is solved in a fairly simple way And this does not mean that the smartphone or the lens is damaged.

So if any of you have this “problem”, what to do the following.

Do not move your smartphone when taking a picture

If you do not have a very good pulse, you may have noticed that when trying to take pictures you move your smartphone a lot. This can be one of the reasons why the photos are blurry and it is that depending on the mobile model, it will need to be totally still to take good pictures.

Solution? Improve that pulse or buy a stabilizing gimbal.

Dirty lenses

One of the main reasons why photos are blurry, it’s because the lenses are dirty. Keep in mind that we always carry our mobile with us and leave it on any surface, so it is quite possible that as days go by, dirt will catch on to the camera lenses.

Solution? Really simple. With a soft cloth or chamois to clean the glasses we will proceed to clean the dirt.

Take your time when taking the picture

The rush is not good advice and less in photography. Although most modern smartphones have autofocus for those of us who are not experts in photography, it is possible that many of them are blurry because we misuse the manual focus of our device.

Therefore, it is best to take some time to prepare the photograph and focus, in this way we will improve our way of taking pictures in an incredible way.

Finally … the smartphone does not give for more

Unfortunately, a $ 100 smartphone doesn’t do the same as a $ 1,000 smartphone. He does not take the same photographs either. By this we mean that in the case of having an old low-end smartphone, the fault is not yours but your mobile device.

Luckily today even the most basic terminals take more than correct pictures So if, despite all the above, the quality of the photographs is still horrible, we recommend changing your smartphone for one of these. They are good, beautiful and above all, quite cheap.

