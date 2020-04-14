WWE Live

WWE Live | WWE returned to broadcast its live shows from this Monday. Why have they done it again in the midst of a global pandemic?

WWE received strong criticism from some fans due to the resumption of live shows in the midst of an emergency situation. The reality is that it was not a decision made as lightly as some people think. The reason for this decision was television contracts.

WWE was forced to broadcast live

Actually WWE RAW airs on the USA Network and SmackDown does it on FOX. WWE’s contracts with NBC Universal and FOX force the company to broadcast at least 49 of the 52 shows they have hired per year in rigorous live shows.

If the WWE live broadcasts were not resumed, the company could be facing a breach of contract causing irreversible losses. WWE will continue to broadcast all its weekly programming live, and will do so without any legal limitation. The state of Florida granted WWE the Essential Activity License, so there are no longer any limitations to working at the Performance Center.

WWE is today the only major sports company that is still open in the United States.

