Why does wine give you a headache?

You probably like to drink wine and have experienced headaches. The headaches caused by red wine do not necessarily happen from drinking excessively, you can experience this negative effect even in moderate consumption thanks to some chemicals in the drink. Some wines have a lower amount of these components related to headaches.

Many people can blame the sulfites, but no. These compounds in wine would not be the cause of your ailments with which you pay a little pleasure to enjoy your drink. Sulfites are a natural by-product of fermentation and prevent the deterioration of wine.

The reason for the discomfort in those prone to headaches would be in other natural compounds found in red wines: phenolic flavonoids and biogenic amines.

Phenolic flavonoids are concentrated in the skin, seeds, and stems of grapes. Dr. Nadia Berenstein explains in Food & Wine that these plant chemicals give a wine its color, flavor and mouthfeel. Red wines generally contain higher levels than whites.

Some red wines may be more “friendly” for those prone to headaches

Not all red wines have the same amount of flavonoids, the elaboration is important. Some winemakers extract a large proportion of the phenolic tannins and flavonoids found in grapes because they help develop flavors and add aging potential. While other wines are made with a lower extraction of tannins and flavonoids

As a characteristic of wine, tannin adds both bitterness and astringency, as well as complexity to the flavor, according to Enoarchy.

In a small study that included bottles of Cabernet Sauvignon, two from Bordeaux and two from the South, sixty percent of Bordeaux drinkers reported headaches, but only forty percent of Cabernet drinkers from South America reported headaches. Sur suffered them.

The winemakers the Bordeaux tested in the study came from tend to extract more tannins and phenolic flavonoids found in the Cabernet Sauvignon grape, while many South American wines, like some Cabernets from Chile, are made to be drunk on the spot of its release, Dr. Krymchantowski told Berenstein.

Elsewhere are biogenic amines

Biogenic amines are substances that are formed in foods that have undergone a fermentation process. They include histamine and tyramine, which according to Berenstein, are linked to headaches.

In addition to wine, biogenic amines are also found in other products such as cheeses, sausages and beer. If you are sensitive to these compounds, you probably want to avoid adding wine and cheese.

