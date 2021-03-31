Why does western cinema come out pure güero? Because of racism in the US. One in every 4 cowboys was black – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

According to historians, one in four American cowboys was black, but there is probably no whiter film genre than the western. Concrete Cowboy, an urban western about African-American horsemen in Philadelphia starring Idris Elba, features a little-known black cowboy culture that still persists.

Concrete Cowboy is a father-son drama that takes place in Fletcher Street Stables, one of the oldest stables and one of the few remaining in the city’s shabby slums. It dates back more than 100 years, when floats were used to transport agricultural products, laundry and milk. But thanks to her tenacity and creativity, Fletcher Street has remained a beloved haven and exciting pastime for adults and children on the streets of Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood.

“It’s a rough neighborhood, but if you’re riding, people literally respect you,” said Gregory Neri, author of the novel “Ghetto Cowboy,” on which the Ricky Staub-directed film is based.

Ivannah-Mercedes, Lorraine Toussaint, Idris Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Jamil “Mil” Prattis and Cliff “Method Man” Smith in a scene from Concrete Cowboy. Photo: AP

Neri found out about the barn in 2008 when a friend sent him a link to a Life magazine article about Fletcher Street.

“The first image I saw was of a black boy riding a horse in the middle of the poor neighborhood in North Philadelphia,” Neri said. “I had the reaction that most people have: ‘What is this? What’s going on here?'”.

Spike Lee to be the first black chairman of the Cannes film festival jury

Debuting late last year at the Toronto International Film Festival and making its debut on Netflix on Friday, Concrete Cowboy is perhaps the greatest approach to a stubborn community of black horsemen now facing an uncertain future. It was filmed on the vacant lots on Fletcher Street and its protagonists – Elba, Caleb McLaughlin, Method Man and Jharrel Jerome – perform alongside many of the royal horsemen.

Director Ricky Staub, left, and Jharrel Jerome on the set of Concrete Cowboys. Photo: AP

In a genre that has always been tied to American myth and the open plains, Concrete Cowboy is urban, contemporary, and authentic.

“My dad was a huge fan of the western. I grew up seeing them a little out of the corner of my eye, ”said Elba, who is also a producer. “It didn’t occur to me until the Bob Marley song ‘Buffalo Soldier’, which piqued my interest in black jeans. And I thought, ‘I’ve been making movies for years and I’ve never been offered a western.’ You realize that there is a deep story that spans decades of American and African history, centuries in fact, that you have never seen on film. “

Liz Preistley, left, with director Ricky Staub on the set of Concrete Cowboys. Photo: AP

As black film historian Mia Mask noted when hosting a series on black westerns for the Criterion Channel: “Hollywood definitely whitewashed the image of the frontier.” The very word “cowboy” was a racist term for black ranch workers. (They called the whites “cowhand”). The character of John Wayne in John Ford’s “The Searchers” was based on a black man.

For the actors, finding and engaging with the community was an eye-opening experience. McLaughlin, the 19-year-old Stranger Things actor, plays Cole, a wayward 15-year-old boy who is sent by his mother to live with his estranged father, Harp (Elba).

“It was a whole new experience,” McLaughlin said. “In Philadelphia there are really horses living in people’s houses. It is not just two streets of people with horses, it is a whole community. There are people in cowboy boots walking around. There are babies riding ponies. I was like, ‘wow, this is different.’

Staub, who makes his directorial debut with this film, initially planned to shoot the entire film with local amateur actors.

“Obviously when Idris Elba shows interest in acting in your movie, you take a turn,” he laughed. “When I spoke to Idris, he was probably a bit cheeky, but I said, ‘I don’t want this to feel like Halloween, like you were in costume. For me, you have to do your best to fit into this world and not the other way around. ‘

Staub first heard about Fletcher Street while living in Philadelphia. One of the riders he met, Eric Miller, introduced him to the community and they started thinking, a bit quixotic, about making a movie. Miller, who was originally set to play Harp, was shot to death a week before preparations began. “Concrete Cowboys” is dedicated to him. Despite this, Miller’s vision helped guide the production.

“Eric told me something that really had a lot of impact. When he was little, he loved cowboy movies. They even played cowboy video games on their cell phones. It was all about the cowboy life, ”Staub said. “But when he was little there wasn’t a movie with cowboys that looked like them. What Eric wanted to leave behind was essentially a Western reimagined with the black community. “

On the set, Staub was accompanied by riders monitoring what appeared on the monitor or shouting dialogue at Elba. “I realized that it was up to them to tell this story,” Staub said.

For Elba, who also stars in the upcoming revenge western The Harder They Fall, it was more like making a documentary.

Lorraine Toussaint, left, and Caleb McLaughlin in a scene from Concrete Cowboy. Photo: AP

“I am very open to telling stories that have a common truth but with a unique perspective,” Elba said. “People in London, in Hackney where I grew up, will see ‘Concrete Cowboy’ thinking it might be a western and they will say, ‘Oh my!’

Fletcher Street Stables is in danger. The vacant lots that his riders used for years – and seen in many scenes in the film – are being urbanized. To survive, Fletcher Street needs a more permanent home. To that end, the filmmakers helped create a non-profit organization, the Philadelphia Urban Riding Academy, and a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe. They are looking for money for an equestrian center and had to convince the Philadelphia authorities that the heritage of Fletcher Street deserves to be preserved.

“We have lost one barn after another due to gentrification. Fletcher Street is one of the first and last. It’s like they’re erasing our history, ”said Erin Brown, director of the Philadelphia Urban Riding Academy.

Brown, who was a consultant, extra, and stunt man in horseback riding, started riding at age 6. She vividly recalls when she was a child she would see cowboys riding down the street from her great-aunt’s porch. Since then, Fletcher Street has become his home.

“You go into the stables and you feel love,” Brown said. “It forms you as a person.”

Source: However