Several users of Android phones have reported that a certain image is causing their phone to crash.

Ironically, the image is quite relaxing, with a lake and a sunset, but when set as wallpaper on the Android, it goes crazy with the screen constantly on and off, users report.

Several brands are among the reports of those affected, including Samsung and Google’s Pixel.

An Android system error causes the screen to continuously turn on and off after the image is activated as the wallpaper. In some cases it has required restoring the software to its factory settings.

According to a BBC note, trying to use it is not recommended.

Samsung has already reported that it will release an update on June 11 to correct the error. For its part, the BBC tried to get comments from Google, but have had no immediate response.

Social network users have alerted about this problem. “If someone sends it to you, please ignore it”warned one of the most shared on Twitter.

Looks great! Thanks for the wallpaper. pic.twitter.com/32SmyZgESh – Quinn Nelson (@SnazzyQ) May 31, 2020

On the other hand, Android Authority technology journalist Bogdan Petrovan said the error did not affect his Huawei 20 Pro, but it did cause a malfunction in his Google Pixel 2.

After setting the image in question as the wallpaper, the phone was locked immediately. It tried to restart, but the screen was constantly turning on and off, making it impossible to go beyond the security screen, “he said.

“Restarting the device in safe mode (holding down the volume button during startup) did not fix the problem,” he added.

¿Why is this failure caused?

This wallpaper does not affect all phones, only those devices running Android 10 OS version.

However, and according to Xataka site, it is difficult to know which devices will be affected. But some models of Google and Samsung phones are instantly affected.

The original image is of St Mary Lake Glacier National Park loaded onto HDQ walls. No problem with the image, it is not malicious as most people thought it would be.

Likewise, Ken Munro and Dave Lodge, partners of the security firm Pen Test, offered their analysis to the BBC, explaining the following:

“Because digital photographs have improved in quality, phones must check what the ‘color space’ is for the image to determine how to display it correctly.”they said.

“This is how a phone knows how to display exactly the right shade of green, for example.”, they continued.

“There are different ways to define the color space. Some spaces have specialized uses in graphic design, so sometimes you will see images that are not in the usual ‘standard RGB format.»

“It is also possible to deliberately create images that have more color information than some devices can handle”, they continued.

“What happened here is that the way some phones handle these cases has gone wrong.”

“The phone crashes because it doesn’t know how to handle it properly and the software developers probably hadn’t considered that this could happen”they concluded.

When I tried to upload the original image (left) to Weibo, I found that its color to change (right). At this time, the image became harmless, but when uploaded to twitter, the original image still does not change color, still harmful. So I suspect it may be related to color gamut pic.twitter.com/0A1PlUqlpv – Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 31, 2020

How to overcome this problem

If you’ve already tried using this image as wallpaper and locked your phone, a factory reset may be an option to save your phone. It will erase all your data on the device, but your phone will be operational again.

You can also restart the device in safe mode and then change the wallpaper. But this feature is not present in all devices, especially in the models of 2 or 3 years ago.

However, if you like the image and want to use it as a background, you can capture it and then use it wherever you want. Taking a screenshot of an image on an Android device does not copy the image. Create a new image in a color space that is favorable for Android devices.

This problem rarely occurs on androids. Most developers have said that the new Android 11 may not have this problem.

Finally, we recommend avoiding it in a glass so that you do not want to lose what you have on your cell phone or avoid another problem.

With information from 9to5google

XD pic.twitter.com/E88oYQdZDI – Muhammad Fakhri Hudana (@mfakhrihdnpng) June 1, 2020

It also reads:

WHY DO CELL PHONE BATTERIES EXPLODE?

THE MOST SUCCESSFUL FRUIT IN THE WORLD COULD CHARGE YOUR CELL PHONE