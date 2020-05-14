During our childhood and youth, unless there is a medical problem, we enjoy enviable and wrinkle-free skin, with a pleasant epidermis and a soft, external or cornified layer that acts as a good barrier against water and environmental damage.

Likewise, the color and tone of the skin are uniform and immaculate. Components like collagen (which provides firmness to the skin), elastin (which provides elasticity and rebound of the skin) and glycosaminoglycans or GAG (which keep the skin hydrated) are abundant.

Intrinsic aging

However, intrinsic aging is the natural aging process that takes place over the years, regardless of external influences.

After age 20, a person produces about 1 percent less collagen in the skin each year. As a result, the skin becomes thinner and more fragile with age.

There is also a decrease in the functioning of the sweat and fat glands, less elastin production and less GAG formation. Wrinkle formation as a result of intrinsic aging is inevitable, but it will always be mild.

Extrinsic aging

On the other hand, there is also extrinsic aging, as a result of the sun and environmental damage (smoking and exposure to pollution, for example).

Extrinsic aging manifests as thickening of the cornified layer, precancerous changes such as lesions called actinic keratosis, skin cancer (including basal cell carcinoma, squamous cell carcinoma, lentigo malignant melanoma), freckle formation and sunspots, and exaggerated loss collagen, elastin and GAGs.

These processes give the skin the appearance of roughness, uneven tone, brown spots, thin skin, and deep wrinkles.

Illustrative image: Unsplash

How can I take care of my skin?

Prevention is key to minimize wrinkles. The most important thing is to take care of the skin before all these changes begin to take place.

Here are some tips to protect your skin and minimize the appearance of wrinkles:

Protect your skin from the sun

Limit your time in the sun, especially at noon, and always wear protective clothing, such as hats, long-sleeved shirts, and sunglasses. Also, wear sunscreen year-round when you’re outdoors.

Use products with built-in sunscreen

Choose a skin care product with a built-in sun protection factor (SPF) of at least 15.

Also, when selecting skin care products, choose those with a broad-spectrum sunscreen, which means it blocks both UVA and UVB rays.

Hydrate

Dry skin wilts, which can lead to premature wrinkles and fine lines. Good hydration ensures that the water levels of the skin are balanced and that the protective barrier to be more strengthened and flexible, which leads to more delicate and finer areas of the body, such as the face, being protected from external agents such as weather, pollution or makeup itself.

For this to happen, in addition to constantly drinking water, you must incorporate a moisturizer both day and night. It is advisable that the first carry SPF to protect you from the sun, no matter what time of year you are.

No Smoking

Collagen breaks down naturally as we get older, causing wrinkles to form. But smoking makes this happen sooner.

Another reason is that tobacco causes vitamin A levels to decrease, causing changes in the quantity and quality of collagen and elastin.

Healthy diet

There is some evidence that certain vitamins in the diet help protect the skin. More study on the role of nutrition is needed, but eating fruits and vegetables is good.

Source: NHI

Illustrative image: Unsplash

