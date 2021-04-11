Why does the Siamese cat change color depending on the temperature?

The Siamese cat is without a doubt a cat breed lovely. That light hair with a few dark spots is the delight of cat lovers. And also from lovers of genetics; because actually, there is a lot of this science behind their coloring patterns.

Specifically, those darker areas of their fur are related to temperature. It is due to the presence of a genetic mutation what makes them albinos, but with a slight darkening in the colder areas of your body.

This mutation in question has also been detected in other pets, such as mice, gerbils and rabbits. Until a few years ago it was not clear what it was about. However, today, its operation is a little clearer.

The genetics behind the hair of the Siamese cat

When a Siamese cat is born, it is totally White. Later, as he becomes an adult, the legs and the tip of its tail darken. Also, his face is covered with a kind of mask.

It is a breed of cat that has been bred for centuries, although it was at the beginning of the 21st when the origin of its color patterns began to be studied. The first scientists dedicated to this found that there was an important influence of the temperature.

The puppies are born light because they were subjected to very warm temperatures in the mother’s womb

They understood that puppies are born white because they come from mother’s womb, in a homogeneously warm environment. However, after are colder areas of your body, in which more heat is lost, those that become dark.

Later, it was found to be due to mutations in the tyrosinase gene (TYR). This causes that, at high temperatures, some proteins involved in the synthesis of dark pigments.

It is said that an experienced cat breeder can tell how the color of a Siamese cat will be distributed from the moment it is born, just by observing how the colors begin to color. paw pads and the nose. However, until they are one week old, this change does not begin to take place, which takes a year to complete.

Where is the limit?

It is currently known that the temperature needs to drop from 34ºC so that that dark pigment, called melanin.

Therefore, it will not only influence the change in temperatures of the different parts of the body of the Siamese cat. So will the climate of the area in which you live. In warm regions they are lighter, in cold regions much darker. For example, a Siamese cat in Alaska will be darker than one in Cuba.

That is something that does not occur in other breeds of cats, simply because they do not have this mutation that makes them true meowing thermometers.

More on this topic