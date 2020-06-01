By: Ricardo Guadarrama *

If before the contingency you did not have an execution and marketing plan, perhaps right now you are suffering from reactivity and trying to improvise day by day. Perhaps, you are looking for culprits or justifications; Or you are probably understanding the need to plan because, for the summer, you may have a good opportunity to launch campaigns that mitigate some of the falls you have experienced.

Ricardo Guadarrama

Surely, by this time, your initial objectives have been reduced, you identify the deviation from your plan and you know very well where you are standing. Based on this, you will have to design or implement a contingency plan that allows you to cushion the impacts, but also promote new initiatives and projects. We have observed two scenarios: businesses considered essential for dedicating themselves to the production and sale of food, beverages or hygiene products that, probably, have experienced an over-demand or; on the contrary, businesses that have stopped activities and have temporarily stopped selling. In the latter case, it is essential to take advantage of the opportunity to reinvent the business.

Reinvention involves different factors, such as:

Debug your product portfolio

Support your traditional and digital sales channels

Implement analysis technologies and timely decision making

Close ranks with the team, clients and allies

You will be able to face the circumstances that threaten the continuity of your business as long as you have an annual business plan, quarterly marketing activities and monthly results review. Do not forget to empower your work team by offering greater certainty and security in unforeseen situations, setting objectives and goals according to the rotation of your products, timing and geography.

Finally, we recommend the following:

Make your planning based on the consolidation of information and management of the point of sale through technology. You can even start implementing free platforms that allow you to start the journey without a greater investment. Check: www.goretail.mx

Promote a professionalization project for your field team. In this way you will achieve greater loyalty and continuity of the collaborators of your company. In difficult times, loyal collaborators do not get off the boat, they help solve crises.

* Ricardo Guadarrama is co-founder of the Paxia infotechnology company specialized in the consumer industry.

