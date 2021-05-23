Why does the interview with Lady Di put the BBC in the spotlight 25 years later? – The News of Chihuahua – Between lines

After 25 years, what was considered the ‘interview of the century’ could cost the British network BBC the image, and there is even talk that it will be reformed. But what happened in the controversial interview and why is it still talked about for so long after? It is actually a battle between the journalist in charge of the interview, Martin Bashir, with the brother of the late princess, Count Charles Spencer, from the moment it aired. It was precisely the count who introduced Diana to Bashir. So what is the controversy?

What did Diana say in the interview of the century?

The interview was a real bomb in itself. It was the first time that someone from royalty had told their intimacies on television and it was not just anyone. She was the ex-wife of the future King of England (by then she was separated from Charles) and the mother of William, who will inherit the throne after his father.What is now a well-known tale, at that time was a first: the extramarital affair that for years existed between Carlos and Camilia Parker Bowles, who is currently his wife. The phrase has even remained for posterity: “in marriage there were three of us, so it was a bit crowded,” Diana confessed.

In addition to this news, Lady Di claimed that she learned of the relationship between the two five years after the wedding and that she felt so depressed by a sense of failure that it led to “rampant bulimia.” She also spoke frankly about her postnatal depression and her own infidelity.

How did Bashir obtain the interview and what is he accused of?

Immediately after the interview, questions arose as to how Martin Bashir had managed to converse with Princess Diana at her Kensington Palace apartment.

A BBC graphic designer claimed that Bashir had asked him to produce false bank statements which, it was alleged at the time, could have been used to coerce Diana into conducting the interview. Among the documents that were falsified were statements of accounts suggesting that some people, including Lady Di’s personal secretary, Patrick Jephson, had been hired to keep an eye on the princess. These false documents were the ones that were shown to the princess. Earl Spencer, who introduced the journalist to the princess.

The BBC launched an internal investigation, led by Tony Hall, the future director general of the BBC. However, the 1996 investigation cleared Bashir of any misconduct as the false documents, although in error, were never used to secure the interview. The BBC also said that in a handwritten note – later lost and recovered in 2020 – Diana confirmed that he did not see these documents.

What does the new research say?

Charles Spencer’s insistence forced a new investigation. Commissioned by the BBC itself, the person in charge was Lord Dyson, a former magistrate who concluded that the explanations that Bashir gave in his day of everything that happened were “incredible, difficult to sustain and, in some cases, dishonest”. In addition, he has accused Bashir. the public corporation to “cover up in its press releases all the facts that could have demonstrated the way in which Mr. Bashir secured his interview,” for which reason it “fell far short of the high standards of integrity and transparency that have always been its seal of identity. ”This new reading of the interview not only leaves Bashir in a bad light, now 58 years old and who withdrew from the chain due to health problems, coincidentally before the new investigation came to an end, but to the chain itself.

The BBC has been forced to publicly apologize to both the princess’s children, Prince William and Prince Harry, as well as the Earl of Spencer and the Prince of Wales himself, Charles, even as the British Attorney General said in In view of this new investigation, the government will review the rules that supervise the BBC, which already faces problems of budget cuts.

How was the interview received?

The interview was viewed by 23 million people in the UK alone. In addition, although the couple had separated in December 1992, the revelations of the princess shocked the public and aroused the sympathy of millions of Britons. The tabloid The Sun reported a barrage of calls, 75% of them in favor of Diana, after the broadcast of the 55-minute interview, while Buckingham Palace learned of the interview only six days before the broadcast. The royalty and high-ranking aides knew nothing of its contents. Panorama restricted knowledge to eight people. Diana completely compromised her relationship with the royal family, so much so that she was isolated from any support from the Palace, recalls Caroline Davies in her article for The Guardian.

Why was it so important?

According to author Ed Owens, an expert on the relationship between the monarchy and the media, “it was a turning point in the way the media reported on the monarchy, because journalists were increasingly looking for scoops that could shed light on the dysfunctional elements of royal family life that used to be hidden from public view. ”Other royals have used this mode to tell their“ own story, ”Owen added.

The expert cited Prince Andrew’s 2019 self-destructive interview with the BBC about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the interview Prince Harry and his wife Meghan gave to Oprah Winfrey earlier this year.

What were the consequences of the interview with Princess Diana?

Despite the fact that they had been separated since 1992, it was the interview that forced to accelerate the legal divorce process between Carlos and Diana, who managed to sign the papers a year after the interview, in 1996. As a result of the divorce, Diana lost many of her royal benefits and according to, Patrick Jephson, Diana’s former private secretary, the interview “destroyed the remaining ties to Buckingham Palace.” Due to this first, Diana lost “the royal support structure that had guided and protected her. for so many years, ”which“ inevitably made her vulnerable to people who didn’t have her best interests at heart, or who couldn’t properly care for her. ”Charles Spencer has drawn a direct line between the BBC interview and the death of his sister.

