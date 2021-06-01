why does the electricity rate change

This Tuesday, June 1, a new electricity bill model comes into force whereby consumers will have a single access rate with hourly discrimination in energy and power consumption. In this sense, the price of electricity will be different depending on the hours of consumption, which can be a point, a valley or a plain.

The purpose of the Government with this change, which will involve a rise in the electricity bill for 10 million consumers, is to adapt the rates to the requirements of the European Union for “promote energy saving, efficiency, self-consumption and the deployment of electric vehicles“La Moncloa highlights in a statement.

As the National Commission of Markets and Competition (CNMC) points out, these new time periods have been designed with the aim of ” shift electricity demand to parts of the day where grid saturation is lower“What is intended with these new tolls is” to avoid unnecessary investments “in the infrastructures in order to meet the maximum demand from users.

Why are three time slots introduced?

Through this new tariff system it is sought “to encourage the transfer of electricity consumption from the hours of maximum electricity demand (peak hours) to others in which the transmission and distribution networks are less saturated (off-peak hours),” they add.

A) Yes, the need for new investments in these infrastructures is reduced, which means “lower costs for electricity consumers” as they are the ones who pay for these infrastructures on the bill. It also “avoids environmental inconveniences.” Therefore, consumers who modify their consumption schedules towards the cheapest sections with lower energy demand will be able to save a greater amount.

How will it affect the monthly bill?

The executive also highlights that “the combination of the new tolls and charges will allow the electricity bill to have a greater variable component“What does this mean? The total cost of the bill, adding fixed and variable expenses, will depend to a greater extent on the energy consumed.

“This promotes self-consumption, which reduces the demand for energy from the grid, or the deployment of infrastructures for rapid recharging of electric vehicles, “they specify. However, the new electricity bill will continue to maintain a part of fixed expenses.