Surprisingly it was announced that the actress Ruby Rose left the lead of the ‘Batwoman’ series, without really specifying what the reasons were, so CW will be in need of looking for an immediate replacement, something that could take a long time, but apparently not only the CW chain will lose with this hasty resignation, also the Arrowverse will lose with the departure of Ruby Rose.

Batwoman’s arrival was one of the most anticipated things in the crossover ‘Elseworlds’, since for the first time we would see the actress of the series ‘Orange is the New Black’ like Kate Kane and despite the criticism that she obtained, little by little she was gaining followers, since she demonstrated what was necessary to play this heroine and earn a place within the CW chain with a solo show that reached 20 chapters.

Although the departure of the actress has put the chain in trouble, also the Arrowverse she will lose with the departure of Ruby Rose, since the debut of this heroine was one of the expected and with this goodbye, she will lose some credibility in her choices to choose the actors.

Another thing that will affect this output is the chemistry of the actress with the other cast of the Arrowverse, because in ‘Crisis on Infinite Hearts’ It was very clear that there is a fairly natural union with the other actors, including the friendly relationship that has Batwoman with Supergirl It feels natural and that it seems that it has surpassed the small screen, so the arrival of a new actress will have to cover those details that often have nothing to do with acting.

See this post on Instagram Tonight … A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose) on Oct 6, 2019 at 6:09 PDT

In regards to the arrival of a new actress, it is known that CW will continue with the line of looking for a woman part of the community LGBTThis was essential for the story and the acceptance of the public, in addition to continuing with the original story of the comics and it is unknown when it could be announced, but it surely will not take long, since it is expected that in the next months the recordings will begin. from the second season.