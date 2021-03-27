Why does Superman wear a black suit in the ‘Snyder Cut’ from ‘Justice League’?

The Justice League Snyder Cut finally redeems several of DC’s superheroes with a good movie, at least better than the version of the feature film we saw, re-edited and modified by Joss Whedon. One of the many significant changes we saw in this version is that, after his resurrection, Superman, choose to wear a black suit throughout the entire film.

To understand why this is the case, where the idea came from, but above all, the cultural weight it has, we must go back to one of the most significant moments in the history of comic books from DC, in a moment wich Superman he was not going through his best moments – culturally – as one of the most popular, loved and respected superheroes.

Superman’s death in 1992

In 1992, Dc comics He needed to revitalize the sale of his printed matter and the image of Superman, who had suffered a lot from the last films of the character, which were frankly very bad. They decided to kill him at the hands of Doomsday. In reality, both die from injuries sustained during the fighting in the streets of Metropolis.

At the media level, The death of Superman it was immense. It is one of the most popular and well-known story arcs that have been made in history. The character regained its relevance, and became one of the best-selling comics in history. It has been adapted several times in different audiovisual formats and even video games:

Superman: Doomsday & Beyond (novel, 1993), in the video game The Death and Return of Superman (video game, 1994) Superman: Doomsday (animated film, 2007) Death of Superman (animated film, 2018) Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice ( movie, 2016)

The latter, also directed by Zack snyder, in the final battle, both Superman What Doomsday they die, in the same way that happens in the comics, from their injuries.

But the death of one of our favorite superheroes is not the whole story, it is actually The death and return of Superman, name that receives the complete plot arc. Because, obviously, it revives. And in the DC Extended Universe the same would have to happen.

Superman with black suit in the comics

In the comics, when Superman resurrects, we can see him with a distinctive black suit that visually visualizes the revived character. An image that has become iconic.

And that Zack snyder intended to replicate in The Justice League. But then he had to stop filming the movie and Joss Whedon took control, completely removing the image from Superman in the black suit after his resurrection.

There’s a practical explanation in the comics: after reviving, it took a long time for the character to regain his powers. He decided to wear a black suit with Kryptonian restorative technology. Superman added the symbol of the S and it’s how we saw it.

For Zack Snyder it was key to redeem the comics and Superman’s black suit

Superman in black suit in ‘Snyder Cut’ from ‘Justice League’

For Zack snyder redeeming the comics and Superman’s black suit was key. In fact, it was one of the big, well-received surprises we had when the first Justice League trailer came out before the director left the project.

And with the Snyder Cut, the black suit returns and we see it in all its glory throughout the final chapter of the four-hour film. The reasons why he chooses that suit are different in the feature film. We can see the character played by Henry cavill Consider several options — including the classic color scheme — before opting for the black one.

For Snyder, the choice of the black suit was also a way to visually show, the superman phase shift inside of the DC Extended Universe. After reviving, he would seek a different way of doing good. In several interviews, the director explained that his goal was to show how the character learns things at each step, in each movie where he appears.

Still, the long-term goal was to get Superman to ditch his black suit and go back to other colors, including classics. This, if more films and sequels had been produced and released. Which, most likely, we will never see, since DC’s plans with its audiovisual productions have changed again.

