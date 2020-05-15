Supergirl is Kara Danvers and Captain Marvel is Carol Danvers, is it just a coincidence or is there an explanation behind this?

There are striking similarities between many superheroes in Marvel and DC ComicsIn some cases, it is because the publishers have been inspired by each other. While other times, it is because the writers have moved between the two companies and have wanted to continue telling similar stories. It is not difficult to detect that there are many similarities between the Supergirl and Captain Marvel. Although that doesn’t mean it’s just a fluke … does it?

Both are female versions of male characters. Supergirl was created as the female equivalent of Superman, while Captain Marvel was originally known as Ms Marvel, in honor of the superhero Kree who was the first to bear the name of Captain Marvel. They are both blonde superheroes, and in fact their outfits have similar colors. Since red and blue predominate, with some yellow details.

However, the most curious thing of all is that they both have the same last name.

Surprisingly, it seems to be a coincidence. Supergirl was introduced in 1959 as Kryptonian Kara Zor-El, and originally took the human name “Linda Lee”. Two years later, in 1961, she was adopted by the Danvers family and took her last name merged with her Krypton name: Kara Danvers. Six years later, Roy Thomas created Carol Danvers for Marvel Comics, but at the time it had no similarities to Supergirl, and she wasn’t actually a superhero. Rather, Carol Danvers was a United States Air Force officer, chief of security at a restricted military base, and the primary love interest for Captain Marvel. Roy Thomas always insisted that he was not inspired by Supergirl when he named her. Over time, she acquired powers and was known as Captain Marvel.

Carol Danvers did not transform into Mrs. Marvel until 1977, when Gerry Conway caused her to gain superpowers after the explosion of an alien device called the Psyche-Magnetron. At the time, Marvel writers were being pressured to create female equivalents of popular heroes. The first was Spider-Woman, which was also created in 1977. While She-Hulk made her first appearance in 1980. At this time, Supergirl’s popularity had waned, so there is no real chance that it has influenced the decisions made by the writers and publishers of Marvel.

Meanwhile, the power that was initially given to the new “Ms. “Marvel was pretty standard (invulnerability, super strength, and flight), but Marvel mixed things up with blasts of energy and a sixth (now forgotten) psychic sense. As similar as these two superheroes may be, it really seems that Supergirl’s and Captain Marvel’s last names are the same, it’s just a coincidence.