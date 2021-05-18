Why does Spain qualify directly to the final of Eurovision 2021 without going through the semifinals

After more than a year of waiting due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the most important music festival in the world, Eurovision, begins this Tuesday, May 18 at 9:00 p.m. with the broadcast of the first semifinal. On Thursday, May 20, the second semifinal will take place to choose the shortlisted and on Saturday, May 22, it will be the long-awaited grand final.

The singer Blas Cantó will be in charge of representing Spain this year at Eurovision with the theme I’m going to stay. Thus, the 29-year-old artist who rose to fame after being the vocalist of the group Auryn will go directly to the final of the festival without having to be shortlisted in the two semi-final galas.

One of the countries that are part of the ‘Big five’

Spain is part of the group called the Big Five who goes to the Eurovision final every year without participating in the semi-finals. United Kingdom, France, Germany and Italy are part of this exclusive group, together with the host country of each edition, which also has this advantage.

But why is it? The reason why they have this privilege is because they are the countries that more contribute economically to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), organizer of this festival for decades.

Everything goes back to the year 1996, when Germany was left out of participating in the grand final of the musical event by failing to pass the semifinal. This put the festival itself in jeopardy, since Germany was one of the countries that contributed the most money to the organization. This was the reason why the EBU made the decision, although the complaints from the rest of the countries in recent years have not stopped.