At least 60% of people have experienced sleep paralysis on occasion. But what does it consist of? It is about waking up and not being able to move certain parts of the body, such as the arms and legs, or the whole body, and sometimes it is accompanied by hallucinations.

Why does sleep paralysis occur?

According to the journalist Jordi Sabaté, in an article for the portal El Diario, there are a series of myths and legends about sleep paralysis. Popular tradition refers to it as something paranormal, where the dead rise over the living. However, the scientific evidence shows what actually happens.

It’s about a sleep disorder known as parasomnia. What happens is a momentary lag when the REM phase of sleep begins, which involves increased brain activity, and total relaxation of the muscles. This phase ends upon awakening.

Thus, it may happen that, when this phase of deep sleep begins, with the body totally relaxed, there is a small awakening and the person is aware of what is happening, but cannot control his own body. This is what causes paralysis.

As for hallucinations, these occur precisely because you are in a stage where dreams occur, and hallucinations are nothing but the residues of things that have happened during the day, and in this semi-conscious state, what is perceived is totally unrealalthough it can be scary.

Photo: Shutterstock

Causes of sleep paralysis

Paralysis has a duration from a few seconds to about 3 minutes. This disorder occurs due to poor sleep management caused by stress, long trips, or late nights.

It is also a product of narcolepsy, a disorder or disease that causes people to fall asleep during the day due to emotional problems. Thus, when they go to sleep, they may have an episode of paralysis.

This problem is not really as frequent as you think. If it is persistent, rest habits should be evaluated and improved. In this way, they will not only disappear, but will also have a positive impact on health care.

.