Why does sex kill stress?

A decrease in sexual desire can be an indicator of organic or psychological stress. Regular intercourse, erotic games, and stimulation can lower stress levels, as well as being an organic protector to boost longevity and quality of life.

It is not a secret that behind sex there are many variables for an organism to be healthy and strong to withstand harmful stimuli from the external environment. And we cannot talk about sex without mentioning testosterone as the main protagonist of sexual desire.

Their levels can fluctuate throughout life, but you have to be concerned if they fall dangerously below the minimum values. Testosterone is essential for the body to maintain the metabolic capacity to make new cells. It also guarantees a strong immune system to defend ourselves from external aggressions. And this is what happens when we are subjected to organic, environmental or psychic stress.

Why does testosterone decrease when there is stress? In situations of alert and escape, the body secretes adrenaline, fundamentally, which serves to give us strength, agility and brain stimulation and thus solve daily problems.

However, if problems continue cyclically and adrenaline production declines, the body secretes cortisol, the aptly named “stress hormone.” This slows down the metabolism and decreases activation, bringing us to a stand-by state. Once the stress is overcome, the cortisol must be removed. This is where testosterone comes to work, occupying the active sites where cortisol is found and causing it to be eliminated.

But if the amount of cortisol also increases, the testosterone needs will increase. That is, a vicious cycle in which we will need more and more testosterone. Sex can cut this cycle, reset the body, activate the metabolism and provide new testosterone to counteract stress.

Keys to activate sexual desire:

-Physical strength exercise, 3-4 times a week

-Walk 5 to 10 kilometers every other day

-Drink plenty of mineral water

Sunbathe reasonably

-Erotically stimulating

-Sleep at least 6-8 hours a day

-Eat vegetables, fresh fruits, fish and seaweed

-Decrease trans fats and red meat

-Reduce the consumption of refined

And if testosterone supplementation is ultimately necessary, speak with your personal physician. Don’t leave it for tomorrow.

www.DrLuisMontel.com