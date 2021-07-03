Why does omega 3 help in the fight against cancer?

Fatty acids are the hope for the human being to extend his life in a healthy way, and potentially can reach an average of 95 years of age. Lately, there has been a boom in the use of fatty acids, including omega 3 or also called polyunsaturated fatty acids, for cardiovascular diseases, preferably.

These minimize the risk of thrombosis and the deterioration of the arteries, lowering the possibility of accidental cardiovascular events. But there is much more: omega 3, 6 and 9 are the golden trio to extend youth considerably, to such an extent that people with 55 and 60 years have the appearance and vigor of those who were 30 before.

The world is changing and the population is also changing. And, in particular, omega 3 is one of the main culprits. People who consume or supplement with responsible levels of omega 3, have a lower incidence and prevalence of cancer. This is mainly due to the fact that it prevents the development of tumor cells. How? Helps in the inactivation of free radicals that cause unwanted DNA mutations and RNA transcription defects.

The other wonderful function of omega 3s is that they inactivate and slow down metastatic cells. It forms a peritumoral capsule and alkalizes the blood to make the export of tumor cells more difficult.

Other functions of omega 3 are: general anti-inflammatory, improves and eliminates joint pain, improves eyesight, prevents cognitive decline, regulates bad cholesterol levels, reduces wrinkles and keeps the skin luminous, increases the strength of the immune system, fights mental and cellular stress, improves muscle strength and endurance and helps improve sexual potency and sperm quality.

It is recommended to take it combined with omega 6 and 9: two parts of omega 3, one part of omega 6 and a half of omega 9, without exceeding a daily gram of omega 3. Remember that to implement any changes, always consult your personal doctor .

www.DrLuisMontel.com