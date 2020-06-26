Welcome to our guide of Mechanical Tips, where you will find tips and advice to save money and keep your car in optimal conditions.

***

Tires are a very important element to guarantee the safety of drivers and to have a good driving. We must always maintain and ensure that tires are in proper condition.

Getting out and finding one of the car’s tires completely flat, is something that bothers you and can ruin your plans.

It’s normal for tires to lose air when there are temperature changes, but if temperatures stay constant and your tires constantly lose pressure, there is a leak that needs to be fixed.

Age, exposure to pollutants, and stress can cause tire failure. But what damage can it have if the tire is not visibly damaged.

Puncture with sharp objects.

It may be a nail or glass that will puncture the tire and cause the rim to deflate slowly.

Damaged valve

Valves can deteriorate over time and gradually let air out

Ripped tire

A torn or broken tire is not safe, especially if the tear is in the side wall, even if the leak is minor, it is dangerous.

Tire problems

Corrosion where the tread and rim surface meet is a common cause of a tire losing air pressure.

Over-inflated tires

In addition to rough and noisy driving due to stiff side walls and tread, an over-inflated tire wears out faster and the overall performance of the tire suffers.

***

It may interest you: