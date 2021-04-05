Why does Mark Zuckerberg always wear a gray t-shirt?

By James O’Toole

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) – Mark Zuckerberg first faced “interrogation” from his users on Thursday when he held his first open question and answer session.

The Facebook CEO spent about an hour answering questions from all over the world, and some from users who attended the event held at the headquarters of the social network in California.

These are some of the most important questions.

Why does Facebook force its users to install the Messenger application?

Zuckerberg acknowledged that getting all Facebook users to install a new app “is a big task” and “requires friction.”

“On mobile, every app can really focus on doing one thing well, we consider,” he said.

“You probably text 15 to 20 times a day and having to go to an app and wait for it to download and then go through a series of steps to get to your messages or send one is a lot of friction.”

How accurate was the movie The Social Network?

“I haven’t spent much time thinking about that movie,” Zuckerberg said, laughing, “I kind of got stuck.”

“I think the reality is that writing code and building a product and a company is not that glamorous to make a movie about that, so you can imagine they had to beautify or do a lot of makeup.”

“They made the film in such a way that they had interesting details like correcting the design of the office, but in the general plot … they made up a lot of things, which I found hurtful.”

Zuckerberg emphasized that the film suggests that he built Facebook after being dumped by a girl, but that in reality, he had a relationship with his wife since before the site started.

“There were very glamorous things that were made up about the movie that made it very difficult to take it seriously,” he said. “I think the true story is just a lot of hard work.”

Is Facebook getting too boring? Are you worried that it will fill up with photos and video?

“My goal was never to make Facebook cool,” Zuckerberg said. “I am not a cool person and I have never really tried to be cool. Our model for Facebook has never been to make it particularly exciting to use, just make it useful. “

“Services like what we aspire to be in this world are basic things that you trust,” he said, citing electricity as an example.

On the way the site looks, Zuckerberg said it depended a lot on the type of content users wanted to share.

“Five years ago most (of the content) on Facebook was text, and most of it will probably evolve to video, just because it’s getting easier to record one of the moments of your life and share it,” he said.

Why do you wear the same gray t-shirt every day?

“I really want to make my life easier so that I have to make as few decisions as possible about anything except how to best serve this community,” Zuckerberg said, referring to his Facebook user base.

“I am in a fortunate position where I wake up each day to help serve over a billion people, and I feel like I am not doing my job if I spend some of my energy on things that are silly or frivolous about my life as well. that I dedicate all my energy to building the best products and services ”.

What is the importance of diversity in the technology sector?

“There’s a lot of research showing that diverse teams work best at whatever they’re trying to do,” he said. “Companies that have more diversity are better.”

Zuckerberg considered that “there are particularly fewer women” in the technology sector.

“This is a problem because it is not clear where you will start attacking him. You need to start from the bottom so that girls do not exclude themselves from studying computer science but at the same time, one of the big reasons why we have this problem today is that there are not many women in the field yet ”.

“I heard one person say ‘the reason girls don’t study computer science is because there are no girls in computer science, you need to break the circle.'”

Why is Facebook getting involved in the fight against Ebola?

“We are at a critical moment now,” Zuckerberg said, noting that Ebola “could be the next global epidemic, the next HIV, tuberculosis or polio.”

“I think there is not enough attention in the world focusing on stopping this before it escalates,” he said.

How did you overcome the obstacles you faced building Facebook?

“When I was starting out, I didn’t want to build a company and I didn’t know anything about building companies,” Zuckerberg said.

“What got me through that, and I think it motivates a lot of people, is the people around them. Companies that have more founders are actually more capable of achieving successful results and one of the reasons for that is that I think it’s very difficult to do something like this by yourself. “