The absence at a major public event of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sparked speculation about his health and questions about his succession to the head of the nuclear state, until his reappearance this Saturday in official images.

On April 15, Kim’s absence from the anniversary celebrations of the birth of his grandfather Kim Il Sung, founder of the regime, sparked speculation about his health and possible death.

This date is the most important in the country’s political calendar.

It is not the first time that Kim has disappeared from public life. In 2014, he remained invisible for six weeks before reappearing walking with a cane. A few days later, the South Korean intelligence services explained that he had undergone surgery for a cyst on his ankle.

Why is Kim’s health the subject of so much attention and speculation?

Who is your successor?

If Kim, in power since 2011, disappeared today, for the first time the communist country would find itself facing an unprepared succession. North Korea has been led since its inception by the Kim dynasty, or what is known as the “Mount Paektu lineage.”

Kim Jong Un succeeded his father Kim Jong Il, who, in turn, had succeeded his own father Kim Il Sung.

Now, the three known children of Kim Jong Un are very young. As far as is known, it does not have a designated successor.

Her younger sister Yo Jong, one of her closest advisers, appears as a favorite to succeed him, but the North Korean patriarchal society attaches great importance to antiquity and gender.

What stage are the nuclear negotiations in?

Kim’s authority, called “Supreme Leader,” extends to the Workers’ Party, power, and the military. All important decisions require your approval.

Talks over the North Korean nuclear arsenal with Washington are stalled, despite three summits between Kim and US President Donald Trump. And Kim’s inability to lead the country, or his death, would increase uncertainty about this process.





According to analysts, power struggles and refugee flows to China would be part of the scenarios.

“Kim’s personality, family history, and the structure of the North Korean regime make his health a key element in the country’s stability and foreign policy.“Leif Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, explains to ..

The state of health of Kim, who has a large corpulence, feeds speculation since the deaths of his father and grandfather are apparently due to heart problems.

Why so many rumors?

North Korea is a particularly opaque country, where even economic statistics are considered state secrets.

Observers and diplomats in Pyongyang rely heavily on the closely controlled state media to know what is going on.

Kim was shown chairing a party meeting on April 11. But on April 15, during the celebrations of the 108th anniversary of Kim Il Sung’s birth, he was not seen in any of the official photographs.

So speculation began.

The Daily NK, an online media outlet, claimed he had been operated on for cardiovascular problems and was in recovery at a villa in North Phyongan province.

Shortly thereafter, CNN, citing a US official, said Washington “was studying information” that Kim was “in grave danger” after a surgical operation.

Even a Japanese media claimed that it was in a “vegetative state”.

However, South Korean President Moon Jae In’s special national security adviser assured CNN last Sunday that Kim Jong Un is “alive and healthy.”

The US president also deemed the information about Kim’s deteriorating health condition “wrong.”

Analysts expect Kim to make a new public appearance in the coming days, which will be reported by state media.. But an explanation for his recent absence is unlikely.

