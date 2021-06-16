Why does Jim Cramer love fintech? It is better to be in the new

Jim cramer consider the fintech companies much more valuable than the traditional ones, but after the presentation of Jamie Dimon on fintech competition last Monday, has been able to define exactly why this love.

Dimon said at the conference, “So if you look at some of the things that … I mean, we have to be a bit self-critical here, we could have. What Square did and we didn’t, that’s fine,” referring to the company. Incredibly fast growing company that caters to small businesses and makes them stronger and more consistent so they can grow faster. He continues: “So if you were in my management meeting, I tell them we could have done it and we didn’t. We didn’t have the imagination to do it.”

He also stated that he has legacy systems that have corrupted them when it comes to this type of development. Unlike JP Morgan, technology companies “They have no capital requirements, no liquidity requirements, no social requirements, no insurance requirements, no CCAR requirements, no resolution requirements.” and a host of other hurdles that are necessary for the world’s largest bank with deposits worth $ 2.2 trillion.

But why was American Express able to do it? Steve Squeri, chairman and CEO, said he will come to the world of Square with a series of products from a recently purchased company, Kabbage, which will be of great help to small businesses and will offer some products. Real competition for Square and other companies helping small businesses make ends meet.

“Now I, among many others, hold Jamie Dimon and JP Morgan in high regard. He has been my banker for most of my adult life. I think it’s great that you recognize the lack of offer from your bank to compete, ”says Cramer.

But what type of institution that is trying to serve its clients does not offer something that it admits is simple?

The real failure is the inability to capture or focus on what small businesses need because they are working for big companies and making huge amounts of money doing it. Why take the risk of helping small businesses with an excess of life when you make a lot more money elsewhere?

Failure is not imagination, but deliberate omission. As a conservative banker in a world where regulators may be suspicious of receipt-backed loans, the bank’s behavior is harder to criticize. But the customer is always right, he needed these products and if Dimon didn’t give them to him it was obvious that he would ultimately lose a lot of business. However, the market limits of Squares and PayPals show that I should have found a clever way to make it happen.

“Oh, and let’s be clear, it wasn’t like the other big banks seized the opportunity to do so either. So now, when I profess my love for fintechs, you can better understand that without inherited rules, philosophies and systems rooted in the old days, it is better to be with the new, “concludes Cramer.