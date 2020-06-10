Stock market decision-making in the heat of news it is rarely the best option. And today we have seen a new case in all those investors who have sold at the opening scared by the first losses of Inditex since this value is listed on the stock market.

At these moments rivers and rivers of ink will be being written and filling minutes and minutes of radio trying to explain to the reader or listener why these results are so negative and highlighting the strengths of Inditex.

This is precisely what I want to avoid doing. And I don’t want to do it in the easiest way possible that would be resorting to the phrase that all news is already discounted by the marketI want to do it using common sense.

Inditex is the company with the largest capitalization on the Spanish stock marketSo much so that its weight in the Spanish selective is limited by 40%, it is as if it only capitalized 60% of what it actually capitalizes. In this way it does not take a vital weight on the Ibex and is even outweighed by the weight of the Santander bank, but this is not the issue.

The issue must be focused on the reactions we humans have to the news: some generate greed and others generate fear. And today was obviously scary.

That a giant like Inditex enters losses is a hecatomb and as such we must run out of value because if it has lost 409 million euros in the first quarter of the year when we were only two weeks of confinement, the stick in the results of the next quarter are going to be interplanetary. !Error!

First big mistake. The investor usually stays in the headline of the news and that is a serious mistake, first because he will overlook that the first quarter of the year at Inditex corresponds to the months of February, March and April; and second because you miss that online sales have soared 50% in its fiscal quarter and even 95% in the case of April in a year-on-year format.

Ultimately it is applying common sense. If half the planet has locked itself in their houses and the stores have been closed, the most normal thing is for sales to plummet and if your expenses remain constant because you have chosen to continue paying the salaries of your employees, among other things, you will have losses.

And another very important fact, it finally seems that have realized the importance of the online sales channel For this reason, they have announced a support plan of 1,000 million euros and another 1,700 to technologically boost physical stores.

And this seems to more than make up for the announcement of the freeze on the extraordinary dividend this year and the 60% reduction on the ordinary dividend.

On the other hand, if we look at the action from a technical point of view absolutely nothing has happened.

Evolution of Inditex shares

Eduardo Bolinches

Last week we made a ceiling against the long-term moving average around 27.32 euros and today we have opened with an important bearish gap after which we have gone to test the life support of 24.50 euros 13 seconds after opening because of that scary investor pressure that I was talking about earlier.

Once that avalanche was over, Inditex It has begun to recover positions until reaching maximums at 26.24 euros and stealing the portfolios from investors who had left at the opening.

I promised not to say that all news is already discounted on the stock market, but not that History always repeats itself.