Why does Héctor Parra sue Sergio Mayer? Lawyer reveals | Instagram

The lawyer of the actor Héctor Parra, José Luis Guerrero confirmed that they will launch a lawsuit against Sergio Mayer for alleged “influence peddling.”

It was in a recent interview of today’s actor accused of “@buso”, Hector Parra, who assured that the politician and businessman “does not have the legal power to go knocking on the doors of the Public Ministry.”

I say it precisely, Sergio Mayer should not have gotten involved because the Human Rights Commission exists for that, Hector is in prison and not because the MP sends or because he sends before the judges, he is a simple deputy who will soon cease to be, but of course, the media weight pressed, the lawyer commented.

The defense of “soap opera actor“He points out that the arrest of his client was due to political influentialism, so its weight affected the process of the” contemporary Spanish composer.

Now his lawyer, assured that the next two weeks will begin the process against Sergio Mayer, as well as a lawsuit for moral damages to Giny Hoffman and a magazine.

We will request that the personnel who hid the evidence from the judge be sanctioned, but we want to go for more. Also of those who may have managed actions that did not correspond to them from different spaces.

For his part, Sergio Mayer recently came out to defend his position, clarifying that it is “nothing personal, against the actor nor will he obtain any kind of benefit to the detriment of a person.”

The 45-year-old actor’s legal situation indicates that the interpreter will face trial after being accused of “@buso s3xual” against his daughter Alexa.

Alexa Parra, now 19 years old, has singled out her father for undue touching from six to 14 years old. The actor was arrested on June 15 by the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office and transferred to the Oriente Prison in the capital.

The case has shaken the world of entertainment, reaching even the political arena before the position of the federal deputy of Morena, Sergio Mayer, who has come to the defense of the young woman.

According to José Luis Guerrero, the lawyer for the Spaniard, the appeal to the authorities has already been submitted for “reinstatement of the process” so that he can obtain his freedom for the irregularities in the process that were exposed.

Until now, Parra remains detained in the East Prison of the CDMX, however, Sergio Mayer clarified in recent days that he has “a clear conscience.”

The statements of Alexa Parra, daughter of Héctor Parra and Ginny Hoffman, emerged from the ranks of the “Chiquilladas” program, remained for several years away from the actor who collaborated in novels such as “La Usurpadora”.

The adolescent would explain in a publication a series of anomalous behaviors on the part of her father:

It was touching me in ways that a father does not, falling asleep in a boxer with me and when I bathed I had to tell him the moment I left so he could dry me off.

Likewise, Alexa detailed “strange” caresses and fear of Parra’s “aggressive” reactions. Hoffman added that the actor’s ex-partner, Paulina Garriga, would have told him that he kept the girl’s underwear next to his.

For his part, the actor of other melodramas in which they stand out, “the mischievous dreamer”, “The flight of the eagle”, “I keep on loving you”, “La Usurpadora”, “María Belén”, “Woman: Cases of life real “,” Complices to the rescue “,” Alebrijes y rebujos “among others, completely denied the facts and again accused Hoffman of manipulating his daughter and plotting the complaint out of spite after their marriage, which ended 10 years ago.

The lawyer of the young Olivia Rubio would have explained that her client, Alexa, took a year of therapy, after her public disclosure, and waited until she was of legal age to initiate the legal complaint, according to El País.