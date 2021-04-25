Why does he eat another person?

Criminal cases involving the cannibalism They are the kind that stir public awareness and impact entire societies. No wonder they make headlines and newscasts; For contemporary Western cultures, the act of eating a fellow man is one of the greatest taboos imaginable.

Currently, one of these instances is being judged at the Provincial Court of Madrid and is attracting the same media attention. It is about the murder committed by Alberto SG, nicknamed “the cannibal of Ventas”, who in 2019 was arrested after, allegedly, strangling his own mother and cutting up her body to eat parts of him. As reported by the police at the time (and has reiterated in the trial), the agents found remains of the victim in numerous containers in the refrigerator and in other parts of the house. The detainee also claimed to have given parts of the body also to his dog, named Koke.

Crimes as extreme as cannibalism are, on the other hand, of great interest to the field of forensic psychology. Virtually all the suspects of this kind of acts who end up being tried claim, in their defense, suffering from serious psychiatric disorders. For this reason, it is especially interesting to explore the psychological profile that may underlie those who carry out this atrocity.

Three types of cannibalism

The first thing that is important to clarify is that there are three contexts very different in the practice of cannibalism, and in which of them a specific case is framed completely changes their consideration.

On the one hand, there is the cultural cannibalism. Although eating human flesh is viewed in contemporary Western societies as aberrant and completely taboo, it has not always been or throughout the world. When we speak of cultural cannibalism, we refer to the practice in the context of all those cultures in which anthropophagy is, or was, the norm, and therefore socially accepted or even encouraged, often with ritual connotations. In these cases, such as those of several ancient European peoples (one of the first evidences of cannibalism was found in Atapuerca), pre-Hispanic, African, Southeast Asian and Polynesian, one cannot speak of pathological or criminal behavior.

On the other, there is the survival cannibalism, which is how we refer to those situations in which people have been forced by an extreme need to eat human flesh to stay alive. Reports that place this variant in the context of particularly severe famines, sieges or military sites, or accidents in especially remote places, such as the Uruguayan rugby team Old Christians Club in the Andes or the Donner Expedition in the Sierra Nevada are not rare Californian. In all these cases, it is assumed that those involved condemn cannibalism and would never practice it if they were not forced to do so.

Finally, we have the pathological or criminal cannibalism; that is to say, that which occurs within a society in which it is a taboo and, therefore, represents a deviation from the social norm. This variety is to which the case of the ‘Sales cannibal’ belongs and it is the one that worries forensic psychology.

Pathology … or personality?

Sonia Rodríguez Báñez, forensic psychologist at Psicolegalmente explains to 20 minutes that it is not clear that, at least in all cases, criminal cannibalism can be attributed to psychopathology. “You have to distinguish personality traits from psychopathology. In many of these cases, what you can talk about is very high traits of psychopathy combined with a series of risk factors, such as having suffered abuse, mistreatment, or traumatic situations in childhood “.

“Psychopathy consists of lack of empathy towards the victim. They are people who know what they are doing, they control their actions, but they do not have that empathy that prevents them from carrying them out, “says Rodríguez.

In fact, some of the more famous cases, like those of the German Armin meiwes (nicknamed ‘the cannibal of Rothenburg’) or the North Americans Albert Fish and Jeffrey Dahmer, in which the courts that tried them declared the condemned sane, they are surprising by the degree of planning and coldness with which they carried out their crimes, something that does not seem typical of psychopathologies as we understand them but rather of someone who controls his actions and consciously decides to carry them out.

Fish, for example, followed his victims (in all cases children) for some time, in one case talking to the family of one of them and even being invited to the house, and previously located conveniently secluded and lonely places to carry out their atrocities. Furthermore, he later described in letters with morbid precision the murders and even the recipes you prepared with the corpses.

Similarly, Dahmer had a well-defined modus operandi which consisted of inviting his victims (young men) to view pornography, drugging them, and then strangling, raping and photographically document the dismemberment process.

The case of Meiwes is exceptional, since his only victim consented both murder and cannibalism. The two had contacted via the internet and, in fact, Meiwes had let go of four other ‘volunteers’ who had expressed doubts at the last minute. After the murder, he continued to search for new victims, although he was arrested before finding another.

They all had something else in common; all three, as well as the Soviet cannibal Andrei Chikatilo, gave a sexual component to their crimes. “In many cases there is a sexual deviation “Rodríguez clarifies, “but the key component continues to be the lack of empathy towards the victim. Many people can feel deviation, but if there is empathy, this desire is self-regulating.”

“I heard voices in my head”

However, this is not the pattern that all cannibals follow. Without going any further, the ‘sales cannibal’ said “hear voices in your head” who ordered him to kill his mother and see “hidden messages” on television. In addition, Alberto SG has a verifiable history of psychopathologies and admissions to psychiatric hospitals, and stated at the trial that he began to hear these voices and have “paranoias” since he was fifteen years old.

“In some cases it is possible to speak of a real psychopathology. There are people who are really ill, with psychotic or schizophrenic symptoms and pictures, who they take them away from reality in which we live and can lead them to commit these acts, “says Rodríguez.” Although it must be clarified that it is a small part of these patients. Very, very few. In many cases, they are also victims of many atrocities. “

“These people can come to think that their parents, or their partners are murderers, that they want to hurt them“, Add.

Still, it can be difficult to determine when this actually occurs. “There are lawyers who they instruct their clients so that they have this strategy because they have no other “, explains the expert.” In some cases even to simulate the symptoms, or there may be previously and exaggeration “.

Like the ‘cannibal of Sales’, Dorangel Vargas, baptized by the Venezuelan media as ‘the comegente’, referred to having auditory and visual hallucinations that pushed him to commit his murders, compatible with a schizoid picture. In fact, according to Venezuelan law, he could not be tried, since he was diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia and, since then, he has been confined in a penitentiary center (since there was no psychiatric center in Venezuela that met the necessary conditions for his seclusion).

The cannibal’s reasons

A 2019 study conducted on five cases of cannibalism published in the Journal of Forensic Sciences, in fact, divides subjects into these two categories (one with psychopathic traits and a component of paraphilia and another with severe schizophrenia). On both sides, the reasons are different.

Thus, according to the research, in those who responded to the first profile, the trigger was usually feelings of humiliation that they dragged from childhood and that they fought, in some way, representing a superiority over their victims. Instead, for schizoids, used to stem from a sudden explosion of violence. Frequently, in addition, the victims were their parents, with whom they had had a difficult relationship.

Rodríguez explains that “cannibalism can have thousands of meanings for those who practice it. But it can be a mechanism of emotional self-regulation, an avoidance of certain negative emotions. It can be a kind of revenge, or look like solve a problem, fast and rooted “.

Is prevention possible?

One of the things that is socially especially disturbing about cannibalism is that it is unpredictable. Being such a rare phenomenon, and so socially sanctioned, it is difficult not to be surprised when it is discovered and leaps into the media. However, as we have seen, there are identifiable factors in its genesis, and one wonders whether, as with so many other mental health problems, it is possible to prevent that a person ends up going to such extremes.

“It is very, very difficult.”acknowledges the expert. “We should try to prevent risk factors, but treating them at their roots can be very complicated.”

“On the one hand, many experts believe that psychopathy is innate and it has no solution. It is not known how to end it. Even in studies with twins it has been seen that it has a very important genetic component. ”

“In children, it can be identified in play with animals. When it is very violent, it is a sign of psychopathy; children behave like this with animals because they are the victims with whom they feel they can, who they feel superior to, “he details. If this symptom is detected, therefore, prevention would involve doing a psychological follow-up.

Rodríguez continues: “On the other hand there is the environment. There is almost always history of mistreatment, violence, or abuse in the family; or there may be an absence of parents due to deaths or other criminal antecedents. The normalization of violence in the social circle is also common and low social class or alcohol or drug abuse can contribute. ”

“It is important that parents provide security and, at the same time, set limits,” recommends the expert. “If not, the child lives in a world that feels unsafe and will look for strategies to deal with it. “