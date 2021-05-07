Why does fungus grow on the clothes in my closet (and not just there)?

Its appearance is usually linked to constant humidity due to water leaks, condensation, water infiltration or floods.

Perhaps you have ever come across an insidious and “squat” fungus that insists on taking possession of forgotten pieces of fruit in the fruit bowl, a corner of the shower, a nook in the kitchen, a wall of the storage room or even from the corner of a wardrobe until the pants, blouses or any other outfit are stained and scented with moldy perfume.

Fungi – or what we often call molds – can grow almost anywhere where there is moisture and organic matter, from the ground to food, through clothing to the interior of homes.

The growth of a mold is a complex process and is usually facilitated by the co-presence of specific hygrothermal conditions. Versatile and resistant, fungi thrive on materials as diverse as paper, cardboard, ceiling tiles, wood products, paints, drywall, carpets, fabrics, leather, upholstery, etc.

The problem is that when they grow inside a house they don’t just deteriorate the buildings. They can also cause adverse health effects.

Unwanted tenants

The most common indoor molds belong to the genera Cladosporium, Penicillium, and Aspergillus. But there are many more. For example Stachybotrys chartarum, whose presence has been linked to nonspecific health symptoms or even serious pathologies such as acute idiopathic pulmonary hemorrhage in infants.

Stachybotrys chartarum has a characteristic greenish-black color. It can grow on materials with high cellulose content, such as fibreboard, gypsum board, and paper. Constant humidity is required for it to appear, so its presence is usually linked to water leaks, condensation, water infiltrations or floods.

It has also been shown that fungal species of the genera Scopulariopsis and Paecilomyces are capable of releasing trimethylarsine when grown on products containing arsenic. This is the case of the Paris green and Scheele green pigments that were applied in some wallpapers for walls used during the Victorian era. Trimethylarsine is a highly toxic gaseous inorganic compound that can be detected by its slight garlic odor.

A review of studies in several European countries, Canada and the United States in 2004 revealed that at least 20% of the buildings showed one or more signs of humidity. This estimate is consistent with another study based on homes in Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, which gave an overall prevalence of indoor humidity of 18%. The same study related that the prevalence of humidity and molds in houses in the United States of America is around 50%.

Why do mushrooms grow in my house and not in the neighbor’s?

Fungi use spores to disperse and enter homes in various ways through open doors, windows, vents, heating and air conditioning systems, or attached to clothing, shoes, and pets that carry them from outside.

A high percentage of humidity is not always necessary for fungi to invade our home. Sometimes the environmental condensation of humidity on the walls together with poor ventilation is enough for them to find optimal conditions and grow at ease.

Recently, some conditions associated with the greater probability of the appearance of fungi indoors have been recognized. These factors include energy conservation measures that are not properly implemented in buildings. These include poor ventilation or improper insulation.

It is also a factor to take into account urbanization linked to urban degradation, the availability of housing and social inequity. Another relevant circumstance is climate change that encourages the increasing frequency of extreme climatic conditions and changes in climatic zones.

Finally, we cannot ignore other key elements such as the quality and globalization of construction materials and components, sometimes unsuitable for a given climate, as well as construction concepts and techniques.

The importance of ventilating

House fungi can also cause allergies. The allergenicity they cause has been documented since 1873, when Blackley proposed that inhaling mold spores could cause allergies. Since 1924 numerous publications have identified various specific molds as a cause of allergic asthma.

Some species of fungi contain 40 or more different allergens such as spores, conidia, mycelia and other particles that are capable of inducing IgE antibodies in humans. The atopy caused by fungi is commonly expressed as allergic rhinitis, asthma, and atopic dermatitis.

In reviews by the Institute of Medicine (IOM) and the World Health Organization (WHO) of the scientific evidence of the relationships between humid or moldy indoor environments and the manifestation of adverse health effects, respiratory symptoms were highlighted and allergic.

To avoid the appearance of fungi in our homes, we can follow some simple practices based on controlling humidity levels and keeping them as low as possible throughout the day (below 60% and ideally between 30% and 50%). It is also recommended to limit the use of humidifiers, not to use carpets in bathrooms, kitchens or basements (because they help to maintain humidity), avoid condensation, as well as ventilate rooms – especially the bathroom and kitchen.

In the case of using dryers, stoves or heating equipment, we must ensure that they ventilate the outside of the house. In addition to quickly fixing possible sources of moisture such as leaks, damaged ceilings or deteriorated windows.

And if damp spots appear, they should be thoroughly cleaned and dried within 48 hours.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read original here.