Why does fungus grow on the clothes in my closet (and not just there)?

Perhaps you have ever come across an insidious and ‘squatting’ fungus that insists on taking possession of forgotten pieces of fruit in the fruit bowl, a corner of the shower, a nook in the kitchen, a wall of the storage room or even from the corner of a wardrobe until it gets stained and scent with moldy perfume pants, blouses or any other attire.

Fungi – or what we often call molds – can grow almost anywhere there are moisture and organic matter, from the ground to food, through clothing and the interior of homes.

The growth of a mold is a complex process and is usually facilitated by the co-presence of specific hygrothermal conditions. Versatile and resistant, fungi proliferate on such diverse materials such as paper, cardboard, ceiling boards, wood products, paints, drywall, carpets, fabrics, fur, upholstery, etc.

The problem is that when they grow up inside a house they don’t just deteriorate buildings. They can also cause adverse health effects.

Unwanted tenants

The most common indoor molds belong to the genera Cladosporium, Penicillium, and Aspergillus. But there are many more. For example Stachybotrys chartarum, whose presence has been linked to nonspecific health symptoms or even to serious pathologies such as acute idiopathic pulmonary hemorrhage in infants.

Stachybotrys chartarum has a characteristic greenish black color. It can grow on materials with high cellulose content, such as fibreboard, gypsum board, and paper. Constant humidity is required for it to appear, so its presence is usually linked to water leaks, condensation, water infiltration or flooding.

It has also been shown that fungal species of the genera Scopulariopsis and Paecilomyces are capable of releasing trimethylarsine when grown on products containing arsenic. It is the case of Paris green and Scheele green pigments that were applied in some wallpapers for walls used during the Victorian era. Trimethylarsine is a highly toxic gaseous inorganic compound that can be detected by its slight garlic odor.

A review of studies in several European countries, Canada and the United States in 2004 revealed that at least 20% of the buildings showed one or more signs of humidity. This estimate is consistent with another study based on homes in Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Norway and Sweden, which gave an overall prevalence of indoor humidity of 18%. The same study related that the prevalence of moisture and mold in houses in the United States of America it is around 50%.

Why do mushrooms grow in my house and not in the neighbor’s?

Fungi use spores to disperse and enter homes in various ways through open doors, windows, vents, heating and air conditioning systems or attached to clothing, shoes and pets that transport them from the outside.

A high percentage of humidity is not always necessary for fungi to invade our home. Sometimes the environmental condensation of humidity on the walls is enough coupled with poor ventilation so that they find optimal conditions and grow at ease.

Recently, some conditions associated with the greater probability of the appearance of fungi indoors have been recognized. These factors include energy conservation measures that are not properly implemented in buildings. These include poor ventilation or improper insulation.

It is also a factor to consider linked urbanization to urban degradation, the availability of housing and social inequity. Another relevant circumstance is climate change that encourages the increasing frequency of extreme climatic conditions and changes in climatic zones.

Finally, we cannot ignore other key elements such as quality and globalization of building materials and components, sometimes unsuitable for a given climate, as well as construction concepts and techniques.

The importance of ventilating

House fungi can also cause allergies. The allergenicity they cause has been documented since 1873, when Blackley proposed that the inhalation of mold spores could cause allergy. Since 1924 numerous publications have identified various specific molds as a cause of allergic asthma.

Some species of mushrooms contain 40 or more different allergens such as spores, conidia, mycelia, and other particles that are capable of inducing IgE antibodies in humans. The atopy caused by fungi is commonly expressed as allergic rhinitis, asthma, and atopic dermatitis.

In reviews by the Institute of Medicine (IOM) and the World Health Organization (WHO) of the scientific evidence of the relationships between environments damp or moldy interiors and the manifestation of adverse health effects highlighted respiratory and allergic symptoms.

In 2009, the World Health Organization issued a guide with air quality guidelines indoors related to humidity and fungi.

To avoid the appearance of fungi in our homes, we can follow some simple practices based on controlling humidity levels and keeping them as low as possible throughout the day (below 60% and ideally between 30% and 50%). It is also recommended limit the use of humidifiers, Do not use carpets in bathrooms, kitchens or basements (because they help to maintain humidity), avoid condensation, as well as ventilate rooms – especially the bathroom and kitchen.

In the case of using dryers, stoves or heating equipment, we must ensure that ventilate the outside of the house. In addition to quickly fixing possible sources of moisture such as leaks, damaged ceilings or deteriorated windows.

And if damp spots appear, they should be cleaned and dried thoroughly within 48 hours.

Raúl Rivas González is Professor of Microbiology, University of Salamanca.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.