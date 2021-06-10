Why does Fujimori say (without evidence) that there has been electoral fraud

The candidate for the presidency of Peru Keiko Fujimori, during the press conference on Monday in which she denounced a “systematic fraud.” (Photo: . / Stringer)

While Peruvians tirelessly update the website of the National Office of Electoral Processes (ONPE) —which communicates the votes counted in the second round of elections last Sunday—, the candidate Keiko Fujimori and her own party, Fuerza Popular, have dedicated themselves to these days to spread the suspicion of a “systematic fraud” in said elections.

Fujimori, who with 98.3% of the tally sheets ranks second to about 70,000 votes of his opponent Pedro Castillo, denounced on Monday “evidence of fraud” allegedly committed by Castillo’s party, Peru Libre. “There is a clear intention to boycott the popular will,” he said at a press conference.

On Tuesday, the candidate for the second Vice Presidency for Fujimori’s party, Patricia Juárez, insisted that there are complaints of “facts that do not correspond to a process where the popular will is to be respected.”

The electoral bodies of Peru have dismissed these accusations, dismantling one by one the hoaxes that would be spreading from a part of the Fuerza Popular bench (and that social networks are being taken in general with jokes and memes, although also with fear for the background of the candidate’s father, Alberto Fujimori).

These are the (dismantled) arguments why Keiko Fujimori stirs up the specter of fraud:

1. The contested minutes

According to Fujimori, his rival party, Peru Libre, of the leftist candidate Pedro Castillo, has contested in bad faith more than 1,300 electoral records containing around 400,000 voters, at an average of 300 voters per minute.

According to the data of the count, there are 1,369 minutes under observation for different aspects, but only four canceled and one contested, while 461 contain some contested votes by both parties …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.