Why Does Everyone Hate on Taurus? Why People Don’t Like Taurus Zodiac Sign

I’ve asked people “What’s your sign?” more than I’ve asked any other question in my life. I’m an astrologer, after all, and finding out someone’s Sun sign provides me with useful info, whether they’re a client, classmate, Tinder match, or bartender. Zodiac signs are obviously all created equal, but we do have certain ones we tend to gravitate toward. And yes, I’ve dated / befriended / had conflicts with every single one.

Yet when someone asks me what my sign is, I freeze. What if they have preconceived notions about my zodiac sign? What if they, god forbid, instantly despise me?

FYI: I’m a Taurus. And in no way am I ashamed of that fact. I love being a Taurus (as I’m sure others with this placement would agree!). Yet I know that Taurus stereotypes can be true AF — both the good and the bad. (My boyfriend is a Taurus Rising and Taurus Moon, so I handle it on the daily!)

Here’s what the Taurus haters say:

Tauruses are stubborn.

Hell yes, we are! I’ve heard it all before. Tauruses are unchanging, rigid, and uncompromising. But TBH, our stubbornness is actually a form of strength. No, we are not trying to be a total thorn in your side, we just favor consistency. We may not always be the most adventurous people on earth, but that’s because we like to take our time, and when we find something that works — we keep at it.

We’re patient (unlike certain signs, Gemini) and reliable AF. Think of us like a rock you can always lean on. We’re stable and we’ll stand the test of time. Life hack: To get a Taurus to ease up on their stubbornness, approach the convo calmly and with an open heart. They’ll be more inclined to hear you out.

Tauruses are possessive.

Let’s reframe this for a second. Possessiveness means that someone is deeply invested. And when a Taurus is acting possessive, it means they’re protecting someone they deeply love. Possessiveness is essentially loyalty, devotion, and commitment to an unwavering degree. Tauruses give their whole heart and soul to those they deem worthy — and if you happen to be make the cut, consider yourself lucky. A Taurus will defend you against harm, no matter what. You’ve got someone you can count on for the long haul.

However, I of course understand that people are not possessions and no one should be controlled. Pro tip: Communicate compassionately with your Taurus and explain that just because you want freedom doesn’t mean you don’t care for them. Nine times out of ten, they’ll back off.

Tauruses are materialistic and indulgent.

Listen up. Tauruses are extremely hardworking. When we set our minds on a goal, we work until we accomplish it. We get sh * t done, usually without complaining. So when we want to relax, we’ve earned it! Tauruses need plenty of time to recharge because we’re an earth sign. This element is the slowest-moving but also the one with the most perseverance. While some people may see it as lazy when a Taurus takes a ~ very ~ long break, we’re actually conserving our strength.

Also, as an earth sign, Tauruses obvi like money, and this can lead people to think we’re greedy and selfish. But hey, like I said, if you work for it, you’ve earned it! What’s wrong with living the good life or treating yourself ?! Keep in mind that Tauruses are ruled by Venus, which is not just the planet of love but also the planet of pleasure. This gives Tauruses their romantic, sensual, and hedonistic vibes. Insider leak: If you feel a Taurus is living it up a bit too much, discuss working on a goal together to get them motivated.

Tauruses have terrible tempers.

If you’ve seen a Taurus’s temper, you know it’s wise to run from the bull’s horns. But unlike fire signs, Taurus isn’t one to explode over a simple disagreement. We’re slow to anger, just like we can be slow to take action. It takes a great deal of provocation to cause a Taurus’s rage to be unleashed. It’s like a volcano — the frustration builds over time. A Taurus will try to contain it, hold it down, and let it dissipate, until you’ve poked it one too many times and then — bam! Look TF out.

But look, the occasional fight is worth it because Tauruses are just so PASSIONATE. We put everything we have into our goals and relationships, and we do not expect to fail. This is why trying to make an enemy of one is not a good idea. We’ll never forgive or forget what you did. Instead, if you’re arguing with a Taurus, the best thing to do is to level with them in a practical way so you’re both approaching the situation logically. The tension will vanish if a Taurus can see you’re ready to talk things out, and peace will reign once again.

See, what did I say? Clearly, we’re the best sign. So grab a Taurus and snuggle up — you won’t regret it.

