Why does everyone feel pain differently?

Shutterstock / M2020 ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/zkKM73H5C.SSaRobhtDZ9Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/Z1R5PwU3sN8.rH7M3MemBw–~B/aD05NjE7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/3216fb76a0310386a9e40f572c324674″ data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/zkKM73H5C.SSaRobhtDZ9Q–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTY0MC42NjY2NjY2NjY2NjY2/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/Z1R5PwU3sN8.rH7M3MemBw–~B/aD05NjE7dz0xNDQwO2FwcGlkPXl0YWNoeW9u/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/3216fb76a0310386a9e40f572c324674″/>

Where does this pain that I’m feeling come from? What really triggers it? Why is it not always produced in the same way? Does it hurt everyone the same as me? These are questions that I have asked myself for a long time. I have had chronic low back pain. And yes, I have experienced such excruciating pain in my own flesh that it prevented me from walking.

However, just because of that experience, I can shout from the rooftops that … chronic pain is not for life! It is possible to get out of that vicious cycle in which we feel we have to constantly pay attention to pain.

I myself have found that pain hypervigilance can be overcome and fears of moving and getting worse can be overcome. Now, we need to understand our painful experience and develop enough self-confidence to empower ourselves in our own process.

As a researcher and teacher I am dedicated to studying what we think, believe and feel about pain and why people experience different intensities and durations of muscle pain that we suffer, although the area of ​​the body where it is felt is exactly the same.

Not everything is what it seems

Chronic pain is classified as that which persists beyond the natural course of recovery of a tissue. In other words, the one that is maintained for a time greater than three months despite the fact that our structure (for example, the muscle) is recovered.

Why is this happening? The influence of the human brain on painful experience is indisputable. The brain of each person presents a series of factors that make them unique in relation to other people when pain appears, including their belief system, their affective state and previous experiences in which pain was the protagonist.

These factors modify the level of threat that our brain interprets to exist in a given situation. If it turns out that the situation is perceived by the brain as threatening, the pain will manifest itself.

Read more

Or else, how is it that there are times when we hit ourselves and feel nothing, and other times the same hit hurts so intensely that we don’t know how to justify it? Why does it seem normal to have shoelaces, and yet a small cut on the finger may be unbearable? Or why is it that when we are subjected to a high level of stress, for example during exam periods, pain levels appear or increase?

Fear of pain and catastrophic thoughts

Multiple biological, contextual, cultural, psychological and social factors play a key role in how a person with chronic musculoskeletal pain perceives, analyzes and responds to their pain.

Both fear of pain or movement (“if I move the pain will increase”), as well as the presence of catastrophic thoughts (“my pain is unbearable”), have been associated with an increase in the intensity levels of musculoskeletal pain that we experience.

At the opposite pole, self-efficacy beliefs in the face of pain (“I have confidence to handle symptoms, stress and disability associated with pain”) reduce the intensity of pain we experience.

There are therapies applied by different social health specialties to reduce fear, catastrophic thoughts and increase self-efficacy in the face of pain in people with chronic pain.

Specifically, physical exercise is considered a key therapy for the improvement of chronic musculoskeletal pain. However, much work remains to be done. Lack of adherence to exercise programs is common in people who feel this type of pain. A fundamental pillar to improve adherence is to help the person build self-efficacy, empower themselves, be motivated and give a sense of why it is beneficial to adhere to the regular practice of physical activity.

As social health professionals we have an enormous opportunity to empower people who come to us with chronic pain. It is key to create an atmosphere of trust and tranquility where an adequate therapeutic alliance is developed with the people who come feeling pain, through active listening to the entire painful process of the person, as well as the development of clear and realistic objectives as a team. .

Thanks to this, an optimal path can be established that provides security to the person and in which the health professional and the person experiencing pain walk together in each of the steps taken to reach the state of self-management to the practice of regular physical activity.

This article was originally published on The Conversation. Read the original.

Dr. Javier Martínez Calderón is a collaborating researcher in several projects funded by the Progreso y Salud Foundation, the Health Department, the Junta de Andalucía, which are related to his main line of research.