Delicious and irresistible dark chocolate is a true nutritional treasure, it offers many benefits, among which its medicinal properties and its beneficial effect on mood stand out.

Without a doubt chocolate is on the favorite food list from too many people around the world beyond the delicious and comforting taste, dark chocolate is loaded with immense health benefits. His goodness largely are related to its extraordinary nutrient contentin fact when we consume the versions as pure as possible (that is, without dairy products, sugars added and made in 80% or more with cocoa) represent one of the best sources of antioxidants for the organism.

exist various studies that confirm the wonders it brings to the body dark chocolate consumption, if you consider yourself an addict you will surely find it interesting know the 7 benefits backed by science that provides its consumption.

1. It is a very nutritious food

The most important thing for really get all the qualities that provides its consumption, is buy good quality chocolate by this we mean the importance of review the percentage in cocoa it contains; these variants are those that are distinguished by their exceptional nutritional value. Among the most outstanding data is its great soluble fiber content, its mineral wealth which stands out for its contribution in iron, magnesium, copper, manganese, potassium, phosphorous, zinc and selenium. It is still a food with a high calorie content is therefore important take care of the amounts we consumehowever it is a good source of healthy fats and has stimulating substances as the caffeine and the theobromine than provide energy, improve performance and the mood.

2. Powerful source of antioxidants

Chocolate is one of the foods that according to various researchers has great ability to fight free radicalsThis of course is due to his high antioxidant content; this is also complemented by the presence in organic compounds that are biologically active and that enhance the antioxidant function, as is the case of polyphenols, flavanols and catechins.

3. Protects the heart and reduces blood pressure

Dark chocolate is known to be one of the best allies of cardiovascular health, this is due to its flavonoid content they act like a great heart protector and provide great benefits to lower high cholesterol levels, regulate blood pressure and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. Too its flavonoid content has the peculiarity of stimulate the lining of the arteries (endothelium) and this increases the production of the Nitric oxide, than decreases resistance to blood flow and this reduces hypertension.

4. Believe it or not, it is good for losing weight

This seems incredible but according to the data revealed by a study carried out in 2015 eating chocolate with a high cocoa content Is associated with benefits to promote long-term weight loss. Too eating a good chocolate is satiating and comforting, avoid that we are thinking about sweet foods and Significantly decreases anxiety about eating.

5. Protects skin from the sun

The bioactive compounds containing dark chocolate are a great ally to protect the skinThis is mostly due to its flavonoid content, which They act as a protector and protect the skin from sun damage. It also has the peculiarity of improve blood flow and increase hydration levels. A study carried out in London verifies its benefits and its great capacity to reduce redness.

6. Improve brain function

Chocolate consumption is highly effective in improving brain function, this is thanks to his active compounds that stand out for their benefits to stimulate the functions that happen in the brain. Also has the ability to increase blood flow in key areas of the brain, especially those that regulate cognitive functioning, thanks to that benefits performance, concentration, memory and learning.

7. It makes us happier

Eating a piece of chocolate brings happiness, it is a wonderful stimulant that fills us with energy and what does it offer extraordinary mood benefits. It is a great ally for combat states of stress, anxiety and nervousness, this is due to its ability to increase serotonin production the neurotransmitter in charge of regulate mood. And well, to be honest, it’s so exquisite that simply eating it is a treat to taste and it fills us with joy.

