It usually occurs suddenly and unexpectedly. You would not think that a weak role could inflict such acute pain on the human body. However, cutting yourself with paper hurts a lot.

We know that getting a slight injury with a sheet of paper is not as serious as other injuries, but it is one of those brief injuries that you would like to avoid because of its sensation.

Nerve endings are the main culprits

We have more fingertip pain receptors than almost anywhere else in the body, which you may have already noticed if you’ve ever tried to pick up something very hot.

«The fingertips are like explorers the world, since we use them to carry out big and small delicate tasks»Jason G. Goldman, a dermatologist at the University of California, Los Angeles, told the BBC.

He added: So it makes sense that we have a lot of nerve endings there. It is a kind of security mechanism ».

These nerve endings are called nociceptors, and warn the brain, through the sensation of pain, about high temperatures, dangerous chemicals and pressure that could damage the skin.

However, there is also some blame on the paper: The edges of the paper are not as smooth as they might seem from a distance and can leave a trail of destruction on the skin, rather than a clean, good cut.

Finally, paper cuts are generally not deep enough to activate the body’s natural defense mechanisms, such as blood clotting and crusting, so that damaged nerve endings in our fingers are exposed.

Not only that, but the open wound flexes and tightens every time we use our hands until the skin is repaired.

In the following Scientific American video, the researchers suggest that there could be a psychological element to the paper cutouts, too: In our minds, the pain is exacerbated because it was caused by something so small and seemingly harmless.

How to stop the pain

First, wash the cut as soon as possible with soap and water. This will reduce the chance of infection and help the wound heal faster. Keep the wound clean and, if possible, cover it for a few days with an adhesive bandage to protect the wound and prevent it from opening again.

