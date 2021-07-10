Why does Black Widow take place between Civil War and Infinity War?

Marvel Studios President and Producer Kevin Feige explains why Black Widow is set between Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, and why Marvel envisioned the film as an epilogue to the Infinity saga. Spoilers notice

Black Widow is set in 2016, seven years before Natasha’s sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. The film follows a fugitive Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) on the run for violating the Sokovia Accords and assaulting the king of Wakanda, T’Challa (Chadwick Boseman) in Civil War.

“When we were developing this movie, which we knew would come after Avengers: Endgame, we talked about some possibilities and some different ideas. He always envisioned himself after the Infinity saga, ”Feige told Entertainment Weekly about why he chose Black Widow to be the first Phase 4 film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “There is a very specific moment in Civil War where Natasha has a conversation with Tony Stark and then leaves the frame, and then a very specific moment in Infinity War where she goes back to Edinburgh with Sam Wilson and Steve Rogers.”

Because Black Widow takes place after Civil War and before Infinity War, Feige added, “This movie fills that void in a way that not only fills what she literally did during that time, but fills this other aspect of her. life that was very important in her formation and ideas about family, and why she was very skeptical about family and why the Avengers became something like the ideal family for her. “

“That started to be what we said with Scarlett and Cate [Shortland, directora], and with fellow producers Brad Winderbaum and Brian Chapek on what this story could be and how it could be very personal for Natasha, ”Feige said.

With the help of her estranged family, Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz), and Alexei Shostakov (David Harbor), Natasha confronts her past to take down Dreykov (Ray Winstone) and the Red Room, where turned a young Natasha and Yelena into assassins. Rather than an origin story, Black Widow revisits Natasha’s past before ending up in a post-credits scene set after her death in Endgame.

“After Civil War it felt like a good time to start. We never intended to do an origin story, I never wanted to do an origin story because I just didn’t want to go back so [lejos], I wanted to move on – even though we’re going back, ”Johansson told . about Black Widow’s place on the MCU timeline. “It gave us a really interesting place to start, like all the pieces are everywhere and how we connect everything again. When you find her at the beginning of the movie, she’s just broken, and at the end of the movie, the goal is to put her back together, but different than before.

